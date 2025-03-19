Unified Pension Scheme (UPS): Can Private Sector Employees Opt For It? Check Benefits, Eligibility, And Minimum Pension
Unified Pension Scheme Benefits: The government has introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), set to take effect on April 1, 2025. Maharashtra became the first state to adopt UPS, with the state cabinet approving its implementation for government employees on August 25, 2024.
Unified Pension Scheme: Launch And Implementation
Unified Pension Scheme Objective
The UPS aims to provide stability, dignity, and financial security to government employees after retirement. The scheme ensures long-term well-being by offering a structured pension plan, reducing financial uncertainty, and guaranteeing a steady income source for employees in their post-service.
Unified Pension Scheme: Eligibility And One-Time Switch
Government employees currently covered under the National Pension System (NPS) can opt for UPS. However, once they choose UPS, the decision cannot be reversed. Employees with at least 10 years of service qualify for a fixed pension, while those with 25+ years receive a percentage of their basic pay.
Pension Structure Under Unified Pension Scheme
Employees with 25+ years of service receive a pension equal to 50 per cent of their last 12 months' average basic pay. Those with 10–25 years get a pro-rata pension. In case of an employee's demise, their family will receive 60% of the pension as a family pension.
Unified Pension Scheme: Minimum Pension
Under the UPS, employees who complete a minimum of 10 years of service will receive a guaranteed pension of Rs 10,000 per month upon superannuation. This ensures a financial safety net for retired employees, providing them with a stable post-retirement income.
Unified Pension Scheme Contributions
Employees must contribute 10% of their basic salary + dearness allowance (DA) to the scheme. The government’s contribution increases from 14% to 18.5%, with an additional 8.5% pooled fund contribution to further support employees’ retirement benefits and ensure long-term financial security.
Unified Pension Scheme: Family And Additional Benefits
In case of an employee’s demise, the family will receive 60% of the employee’s pension. The pension is indexed to inflation, ensuring purchasing power protection. Employees will also receive dearness relief and a lump sum gratuity, calculated as 1/10th of their monthly emoluments (pay + DA) for every six months of service.
Can Private Sector Employees Opt For UPS?
Currently, the UPS is available only for Central Government employees. There is a possibility of expanding the scheme to State Government employees. However, private sector employees are not eligible to open a UPS pension account under the current provisions. (Image Credit: Freepik, File Photo)
Trending Photos