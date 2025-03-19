Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2874275https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/unified-pension-scheme-ups-can-private-sector-employees-opt-for-it-check-benefits-eligibility-and-minimum-pension-2874275
NewsPhotosUnified Pension Scheme (UPS): Can Private Sector Employees Opt For It? Check Benefits, Eligibility, And Minimum Pension Unified Pension Scheme (UPS): Can Private Sector Employees Opt For It? Check Benefits, Eligibility, And Minimum Pension
photoDetails

Unified Pension Scheme (UPS): Can Private Sector Employees Opt For It? Check Benefits, Eligibility, And Minimum Pension

Unified Pension Scheme Benefits: The government has introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), set to take effect on April 1, 2025. Maharashtra became the first state to adopt UPS, with the state cabinet approving its implementation for government employees on August 25, 2024. 

 

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Unified Pension Scheme: Launch And Implementation

1/8
Unified Pension Scheme: Launch And Implementation
The Central Government introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) on 24 August 2024. It will be implemented from 1 April 2025 and is expected to benefit 23 lakh Central Government employees, ensuring post-retirement financial stability and security for government employees.  
Follow Us

Unified Pension Scheme Objective

2/8
Unified Pension Scheme Benefits

The UPS aims to provide stability, dignity, and financial security to government employees after retirement. The scheme ensures long-term well-being by offering a structured pension plan, reducing financial uncertainty, and guaranteeing a steady income source for employees in their post-service.

 

Follow Us

Unified Pension Scheme: Eligibility And One-Time Switch

3/8
Unified Pension Scheme Benefits

Government employees currently covered under the National Pension System (NPS) can opt for UPS. However, once they choose UPS, the decision cannot be reversed. Employees with at least 10 years of service qualify for a fixed pension, while those with 25+ years receive a percentage of their basic pay. 

 

Follow Us

Pension Structure Under Unified Pension Scheme

4/8
Unified Pension Scheme Benefits

Employees with 25+ years of service receive a pension equal to 50 per cent of their last 12 months' average basic pay. Those with 10–25 years get a pro-rata pension. In case of an employee's demise, their family will receive 60% of the pension as a family pension.  

Follow Us

Unified Pension Scheme: Minimum Pension

5/8
Unified Pension Scheme Benefits

Under the UPS, employees who complete a minimum of 10 years of service will receive a guaranteed pension of Rs 10,000 per month upon superannuation. This ensures a financial safety net for retired employees, providing them with a stable post-retirement income.  

Follow Us

Unified Pension Scheme Contributions

6/8
Unified Pension Scheme Benefits

Employees must contribute 10% of their basic salary + dearness allowance (DA) to the scheme. The government’s contribution increases from 14% to 18.5%, with an additional 8.5% pooled fund contribution to further support employees’ retirement benefits and ensure long-term financial security. 

 

Follow Us

Unified Pension Scheme: Family And Additional Benefits

7/8
Unified Pension Scheme Benefits

In case of an employee’s demise, the family will receive 60% of the employee’s pension. The pension is indexed to inflation, ensuring purchasing power protection. Employees will also receive dearness relief and a lump sum gratuity, calculated as 1/10th of their monthly emoluments (pay + DA) for every six months of service. 

 

Follow Us

Can Private Sector Employees Opt For UPS?

8/8
Unified Pension Scheme Benefits

Currently, the UPS is available only for Central Government employees. There is a possibility of expanding the scheme to State Government employees. However, private sector employees are not eligible to open a UPS pension account under the current provisions. (Image Credit: Freepik, File Photo)

 

Follow Us
Unified Pension SchemeUPS BenefitsUPS EligibilityUPS Minimum Pension
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
MI
Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Miss Out; This Player To Lead MI: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against CSK
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 Injured Players
7 Overseas Players Who Will Play IPL 2025 After Missing Champions Trophy 2025 - Check-In Pics
camera icon7
title
Virginia Woolf
Exploring Virginia Woolf’s Greatest Works: 7 Books You Shouldn’t Miss
camera icon12
title
CSK
Ravindra Jadeja As Finisher, MS Dhoni To Bat At...: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Cold coffee flavors
7 Seasonal Sips: Cold Coffee Flavors For Every Time Of The Year
NEWS ON ONE CLICK