Up To Rs 50 Lakh Funding For New Indian Startups: Everything You Need To Know About The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme

The scheme is designed to be inclusive and flexible, ensuring broader participation by startups and incubators.

Year-round applications: There is an open “call for applications” for both incubators and startups throughout the year.

Sector-agnostic: The scheme does not restrict participation to any specific industry.

No mandatory physical incubation: Startups are not required to be physically present at an incubator.

PAN-India programme: Startups from anywhere in the country can participate.

Multiple applications: Startups can apply to up to three incubators at the same time.