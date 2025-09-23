Up To Rs 50 Lakh Funding For New Indian Startups: Everything You Need To Know About The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme
Launched in 2021, the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme offers early-stage startups financial support for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialisation. Funds are routed through eligible incubators, with year-round, sector-agnostic applications open nationwide. Grants of up to Rs 20 lakh are provided for validation and prototyping, and investments of up to Rs 50 lakh for market entry or scaling via debt or convertible debentures. Startups must be less than two years old, technology-driven, predominantly Indian-owned, and should not have received more than Rs 10 lakh under other government schemes. Each startup can access both grant and debt support once.
Overview of the Scheme
Launched in 2021, this government-backed seed funding scheme provides financial assistance to startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry, and commercialisation. Eligible startups can apply through the Startup India portal. The seed fund is disbursed to selected startups through eligible incubators across India, creating a nationwide support network.
Key Features
The scheme is designed to be inclusive and flexible, ensuring broader participation by startups and incubators.
Year-round applications: There is an open “call for applications” for both incubators and startups throughout the year.
Sector-agnostic: The scheme does not restrict participation to any specific industry.
No mandatory physical incubation: Startups are not required to be physically present at an incubator.
PAN-India programme: Startups from anywhere in the country can participate.
Multiple applications: Startups can apply to up to three incubators at the same time.
Funding Support Available
The scheme offers funding tailored to different stages of startup development:
Up to Rs 20 lakhs (grant) for validation of proof of concept, prototype development, or product trials.
Up to Rs 50 lakhs (investment) for market entry, commercialisation, or scaling up. This funding may be given through convertible debentures, debt, or debt-linked instruments. Seed funds must be used for the purpose for which they are granted, including the creation of facilities critical for the startup’s growth.
Eligibility — Incorporation Timeline
To apply for the scheme, a startup must have been incorporated not more than two years ago at the time of application. This ensures the scheme targets early-stage enterprises that need critical seed support.
Eligibility — Business Idea & Technology Use
Startups must have a clear business idea to develop a product or service with market fit, viable commercialisation potential, and scope for scaling. Additionally, the startup should be using technology in its core product, service, business model, distribution model, or methodology to address the identified problem.
Innovation Focus & Limits on Prior Support
Preference will be given to startups developing innovative solutions in key sectors such as social impact, waste and water management, financial inclusion, education, agriculture, food processing, biotechnology, healthcare, energy, mobility, defence, space, railways, oil and gas, textiles, and more. However, the startup should not have received more than Rs 10 lakhs of monetary support under any other Central or State Government scheme (excluding prize money, subsidised workspace, founder allowance, access to labs, or prototyping facilities).
Indian Ownership & Support Options
The startup must have at least 51 percent shareholding by Indian promoters at the time of application. A startup can avail seed support once in the form of a grant and once in the form of debt/convertible debentures as per the scheme’s guidelines, ensuring fair distribution of funds and opportunities.
Trending Photos