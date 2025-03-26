Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2877354https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/upi-rules-changing-from-next-week-banks-to-implement-these-rules-from-april-1-check-whats-new-2877354
NewsPhotosUPI Rules Changing From Next Week: Banks To Implement These Rules From April 1; Check What's New UPI Rules Changing From Next Week: Banks To Implement These Rules From April 1; Check What's New
photoDetails

UPI Rules Changing From Next Week: Banks To Implement These Rules From April 1; Check What's New

As per latest NPCI circular, banks will implement the following changes pertaining to UPI users. Check them out.

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 07:19 AM IST
Follow Us

UPI Rules From April 1

1/8
UPI Rules From April 1

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a circular mandating banks to update their list regularly by removing numbers that have been disconnected or surrendered. All members are advised to comply before 31 March 2025, said NPCI.

Follow Us

NPCI Circular On UPI Rules

2/8
NPCI Circular On UPI Rules

The latest circular mentions that the numbers which have been disconnected or surrendered i.e., churned mobile numbers, have to be updated on the banks' their database at regular intervals. The circular says that this task has to be carried out at least on a weekly basis.

Follow Us

NPCI Circular On UPI Rules

3/8
NPCI Circular On UPI Rules

“The activity of recycled mobile numbers reflecting correctly in the bank and PSP/TPAP databases will reduce the chances of errors due to churned mobile numbers," NPCI's March 3, 2025 circular mentioned.

Follow Us

Following are the additional guidelines for UPI Number

4/8
Following are the additional guidelines for UPI Number

1. The Banks, PSP App shall use the Mobile Number Revocation List/Digital Intelligence Platform (MNRL/DIP) and update their database accordingly at regular intervals, at least on weekly basis. The activity of recycled or the churned mobile numbers reflecting correctly in the bank and PSP/TPAP databases will reduce the chances of errors due to churned mobile numbers.

Follow Us

Additional Guidelines For UPI Number

5/8
Additional Guidelines For UPI Number

2. UPI App shall obtain explicit user consent with clear opt-out option (by default checked out, and user needs to click on opt-in) for seeding or porting UPI Number.

Follow Us

UPI App communication

6/8
UPI App communication

a) UPI App shall ensure clear, non-intrusive communication without misleading/forceful messaging. Consent shall not be taken before or during a transaction in any condition. b) Seeding or porting communications of UPI number shall exclude miscommunication (For example - the user will stop receiving the money using UPI without taking an action on seeding the number in mapper)

Follow Us

PSP App Report

7/8
PSP App Report

In case of NPCI mapper response time is not as per requirements, then the PSP app can resolve the number locally, subject to the PSP App report such occurrences on monthly basis to NPCI.

 

Follow Us

UPI Steering Committee Meeting

8/8
UPI Steering Committee Meeting

A UPI steering committee meeting was held on July 16, 2024 and multiple working group discussions for UPI numbers were held which were aimed at enhancing interoperability and user convenience in UPI number-based UPI payments.

Follow Us
UPINCPInpci upi new guidelines
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Meet Roshni Kumari, Daughter Of Auto Rickshaw Driver Who Topped Bihar Board Class 12 Commerce Stream; Will Get Prize money Of....
camera icon12
title
Magical Villages
10 Most Magical Villages In Spain That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Disney Fairytale
camera icon12
title
KKR
Spencer Johnson Out, Anrich Nortje IN: KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RR
camera icon7
title
Northeast india
5 Offbeat Hill Stations In Northeast India To Explore This Summer For A Peaceful Retreat
camera icon8
title
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules: Transactions To Become Costlier From May 1; New Credit Card Rules To Dent Your Pocket Too
NEWS ON ONE CLICK