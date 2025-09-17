UPI Update -- Soon, Withdraw Upto Rs 10,000 Using UPI At Over 20 Lakh BCs: Reports
The NPCI has reportedly approached the RBI for approval to enable QR code–based cash withdrawals of upto Rs 10,000 via UPI at BC outlets.
UPI Cash Withdrawal
UPI users may soon be able to withdraw cash upto Rs 10,000 using UPI at more than two million business correspondent (BC) outlets across India, the Economic Times has reported. According to reports, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has reportedly approached the Reserve Bank of India for approval to enable QR code–based cash withdrawals via UPI at millions of BCs across the country.
What Are Business Correspondents?
Business correspondents (BCs) are local representatives who offer basic banking services in places where there are few branches and ATMs. These agents can be shopkeepers, non-profits or even private citizens. Customers already use these BCs to withdraw cash through debit cards or Aadhaar-based biometric authentication.
UPI-Based Withdrawals At Select ATMs
Currently, only some ATMs and a limited set of merchants offer UPI-based withdrawals. The current cap is Rs 1,000 per transaction in towns and cities and Rs 2,000 in rural areas. Under the proposed plan, BCs will be able to disburse up to Rs 10,000 per transaction, the ET report said.
How UPI Cash Withdrawal Work?
Withdrawing money via UPI is designed to be as simple as any other UPI transaction. Customers would use their UPI app to scan the banking correspondent's QR code, approve the payment and get the money right away.
How Will It Benefit Customers?
The NPCI has approached the RBI for approval to enable QR code–based cash withdrawals via UPI at BC outlets. If approved, this move could change the way Indians access cash by making it as easy as scanning a code at a store. The new system will help customers who have trouble with fingerprint authentication or are hesitant to use physical debit cards.
Security Risk
Industry experts warn that there may be risks associated with using UPI to withdraw cash from BCs. The ease of usage of QR-based withdrawals might make it easier for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting users. In the past, there have been cases where some BCs have been caught for cases of stolen or laundered money.
UPI Withdrawals Caution
Experts caution that the potential of misuse may increase as UPI withdrawals would not necessitate the account holder's physical presence.
