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NewsPhotosUS No. 1, Germany No. 2 — Where does India stands in gold reserves?
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US No. 1, Germany No. 2 — Where does India stands in gold reserves?

Global gold reserves highlight contrasting economic strategies. The US dominates with the largest holdings, while European nations rely heavily on gold for stability. China is gradually increasing reserves, and India blends cultural and strategic demand. Countries like Russia and Turkey use gold to hedge risks, showing gold remains a key pillar of financial security worldwide.

 

Updated:Apr 21, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
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United States

1/10
United States

With over 8,100 tonnes of gold, the United States sits comfortably at the top of the global rankings. What makes this even more striking is that gold forms nearly 78 percent of its foreign reserves. America’s gold stockpile is not just about wealth — it is about trust. In times of crisis, the US still leans on gold as a symbol of financial strength and stability.

 

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Germany

2/10
Germany

Germany holds more than 3,350 tonnes, making it Europe’s largest gold holder. Around 72 percent of its reserves are in gold, reflecting a conservative financial approach shaped by history. For Germany, gold is not just an asset — it is a safeguard against uncertainty.

 

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Italy

3/10
Italy

Italy may not dominate headlines, but with 2,451 tonnes, it holds one of the world’s largest gold reserves. An impressive 81 percent of its reserves are in gold, showing a deep reliance on the metal to anchor its financial system.

 

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France

4/10
France

France closely follows Italy with 2,437 tonnes of gold. What stands out is that over 82 percent of its reserves are gold — among the highest in the world. France uses gold as a stabilising force in an unpredictable global economy.

 

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Russia

5/10
Russia

Russia’s 2,332 tonnes of gold are not just financial assets — they are geopolitical tools. With about 47 percent of reserves in gold, Russia has been steadily increasing its holdings to reduce dependence on Western currencies.

 

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China

6/10
China

China holds over 2,300 tonnes, but gold makes up only about 10 percent of its reserves. This suggests a different strategy — China is diversifying slowly while keeping most reserves in other assets. Its gold accumulation, however, has been steadily rising.

 

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Switzerland

7/10
Switzerland

With 1,039 tonnes, Switzerland remains a key global gold hub. Around 15 percent of its reserves are in gold, reflecting a balanced approach. Known for financial stability, Switzerland treats gold as part of a diversified reserve system.

 

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India

8/10
India

India holds 880 tonnes of gold, with nearly 19 percent of reserves in the metal. Beyond central bank reserves, gold plays a unique role in India — deeply embedded in culture, savings, and financial security for millions of households.

 

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Japan

9/10
Japan

Japan’s 845 tonnes of gold account for just 5 percent of its reserves. Unlike European nations, Japan relies more on currency reserves like the US dollar, showing a different approach to financial stability.

 

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Turkey

10/10
Turkey

Turkey rounds out the top 10 with 634 tonnes, where gold makes up around 30 percent of reserves. In recent years, Turkey has actively increased gold holdings to hedge against currency volatility and economic uncertainty.

 

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Top 10 countries with gold reserveGold Holdings by countriesIndia Gold holding
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