Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923045https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/vodafone-idea-launches-family-plan-check-price-and-other-details-2923045
NewsPhotos Vodafone Idea Launches Family Plan, Check Price And Other Details
photoDetails

Vodafone Idea Launches Family Plan, Check Price And Other Details

VI has Launch New Faimly Plan For Rs 871. This faimly pack comes with benifited like Unlimited deta, Unlimited Calls and Access to Ott Platforms.

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Follow Us

VI Max Family Plan

1/7
VI Max Family Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced Vi Max Family Plan for Rs 871. This postpaid plan offers two connections—a primary and a secondary number. Together, both users get a total of 120GB monthly data, with 70GB for the primary user, 40GB for the secondary, and 10GB shared.

 

Follow Us

OTT Platforms

2/7
OTT Platforms

The plan includes a free Netflix Basic subscription for the primary user. It also provides access to over 18 OTT platforms through the Vi Movies & TV app. 

 

Follow Us

Unlimited Data

3/7
Unlimited Data

Users can enjoy unlimited data between 12 am and 6 am, plus data rollover benefits up to 400GB (200GB per member).

 

 

Follow Us

Additional Members At Rs 299

4/7
Additional Members At Rs 299

Up to six additional secondary members can be added for Rs 299 each. Every added member gets 40GB of data and unlimited calls. 

 

Follow Us

Unlimited Calls

5/7
Unlimited Calls

Subscribers get unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, along with 3,000 free SMS each month. Vi’s ‘Choice’ benefit lets users select one entertainment platform, such as Amazon Prime or JioHotstar, and one travel or security benefit, like Norton Mobile Security or EaseMyTrip discounts.

 

Follow Us

Unlimited 5G

6/7
Unlimited 5G

The plan supports unlimited 5G connectivity in select cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru.

 

 

Follow Us

5G Expansion

7/7
5G Expansion

Vi plans to expand unlimited 5G to 17 circles by August 2025. This family plan is designed to offer flexibility, entertainment, and travel benefits for families wanting a comprehensive mobile package.

Follow Us
Vodafone-IdeaFaimly Plan5G
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK