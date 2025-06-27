Vodafone Idea Launches Family Plan, Check Price And Other Details
VI has Launch New Faimly Plan For Rs 871. This faimly pack comes with benifited like Unlimited deta, Unlimited Calls and Access to Ott Platforms.
VI Max Family Plan
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced Vi Max Family Plan for Rs 871. This postpaid plan offers two connections—a primary and a secondary number. Together, both users get a total of 120GB monthly data, with 70GB for the primary user, 40GB for the secondary, and 10GB shared.
OTT Platforms
The plan includes a free Netflix Basic subscription for the primary user. It also provides access to over 18 OTT platforms through the Vi Movies & TV app.
Unlimited Data
Users can enjoy unlimited data between 12 am and 6 am, plus data rollover benefits up to 400GB (200GB per member).
Additional Members At Rs 299
Up to six additional secondary members can be added for Rs 299 each. Every added member gets 40GB of data and unlimited calls.
Unlimited Calls
Subscribers get unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, along with 3,000 free SMS each month. Vi’s ‘Choice’ benefit lets users select one entertainment platform, such as Amazon Prime or JioHotstar, and one travel or security benefit, like Norton Mobile Security or EaseMyTrip discounts.
Unlimited 5G
The plan supports unlimited 5G connectivity in select cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru.
5G Expansion
Vi plans to expand unlimited 5G to 17 circles by August 2025. This family plan is designed to offer flexibility, entertainment, and travel benefits for families wanting a comprehensive mobile package.
