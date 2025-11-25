Want A Tax-Free Life In 2026? Here Are The Best Countries To Move - From UAE To Monaco

2 / 12

The UAE remains one of the most popular destinations for tax-free living. Residents enjoy zero personal income tax, zero capital gains tax, and no wealth tax, making it a major hub for global professionals and entrepreneurs.

The government earns revenue mainly from its large oil and gas sector, a 5% Value Added Tax (VAT), customs duties, and a recently introduced 9% corporate tax for businesses surpassing a certain profit limit.

Apart from tax advantages, the UAE offers world-class infrastructure, a high standard of living, and a strategic global business environment that continues to attract foreign talent and investment.

