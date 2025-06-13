Want Respite From High Electricity Bill For Air Conditioner? Run Your AC At THIS Temperature To Save Electricity

5 / 5

It is estimated that by increase in temperature of room by 1 degree Celsius, we can save about 6 per cent of electricity. Typically, room temperature is set between 20-21 degree Celsius whereas, as per standard comfort conditions, ideal temperature is 24-25 degree Celsius. Considering change from 20 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius, there is potential to increase at least 4 degrees Celsius, which will lead to savings of about 24 per cent of electricity, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency said.