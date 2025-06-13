Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915242https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/want-respite-from-high-electricity-bill-for-air-conditioner-run-your-ac-at-this-temperature-to-save-electricity-2915242
NewsPhotosWant Respite From High Electricity Bill For Air Conditioner? Run Your AC At THIS Temperature To Save Electricity
photoDetails

Want Respite From High Electricity Bill For Air Conditioner? Run Your AC At THIS Temperature To Save Electricity

If you are you having to pay high electricity bill during peak running season of your AC, perhaps THIS Temperature pattern can help you save upto 24 percent on electricity bill.

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Follow Us

How To Save Money On AC Bill? Here's The Answer

1/5
How To Save Money On AC Bill? Here's The Answer

The Central Government in consultation with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had a couple of years ago notified new energy performance standards for Room Air Conditioner (RACs). The notification mandated that all Room Air Conditioners will have Default Temperature Setting of 24 Degrees Celsius from Jan 1, 2020.

Follow Us

ISEER Range On Window/Split AC

2/5
ISEER Range On Window/Split AC

The 24C default setting has been made mandatory from Jan 1, 2020 for all room air conditioners covered under the ambit of BEE star-labelling program vide this notification. Additionally, the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) as per the new standards will range from (3.30 - 5.00) for split and (2.70 – 3.50) for window air conditioners, which will be applicable from 1st January 2021 onwards.

Follow Us

Default Setting Of AC Temperature

3/5
Default Setting Of AC Temperature

Default setting is the setting at which a machine comes from the factory. Therefore, when the machine is switched on then it will have a preset temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. However, a user can adjust or set the air conditioner at a lower (or higher) temperature, as per her choice.

Follow Us

What Is Ideal AC Temperature

4/5
What Is Ideal AC Temperature

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (a body of the Ministry of Power) has said that the reduction in AC temperatures to 24 degrees from the conventional 18-21 degrees can result in 24 percent of energy savings.

Follow Us

How To Save About 24% Of Electricity

5/5
How To Save About 24% Of Electricity

It is estimated that by increase in temperature of room by 1 degree Celsius, we can save about 6 per cent of electricity. Typically, room temperature is set between 20-21 degree Celsius whereas, as per standard comfort conditions, ideal temperature is 24-25 degree Celsius. Considering change from 20 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius, there is potential to increase at least 4 degrees Celsius, which will lead to savings of about 24 per cent of electricity, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency said.

Follow Us
air conditionerAir ConditioningACAC Bill
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
MLC 2025 captains
MLC 2025: Full List Of Team Captains For All Six Franchises - Glenn Maxwell To Lead Washington Freedom, Nicholas Pooran To Lead…
camera icon13
title
father day 2025
Father's Day 2025: Best Gifts For Father's Based On Their Zodiac
camera icon10
title
Air India
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Horrific Photos From Air India AI171 Crash Site Surface, Shows Massive Destruction
camera icon6
title
Pardes
This 28-Year-Old SRK Movie Has 17 Songs, 4 Superhits — It’s Not DDLJ, Taal, Devdas, Or Rockstar! The Film Is....
camera icon8
title
Most wickets in ICC finals
8 Bowlers With Most Wickets In ICC Finals: Mitchell Starc Overtakes Mohammed Shami - CheckList
NEWS ON ONE CLICK