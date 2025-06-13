Want Respite From High Electricity Bill For Air Conditioner? Run Your AC At THIS Temperature To Save Electricity
If you are you having to pay high electricity bill during peak running season of your AC, perhaps THIS Temperature pattern can help you save upto 24 percent on electricity bill.
How To Save Money On AC Bill? Here's The Answer
The Central Government in consultation with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had a couple of years ago notified new energy performance standards for Room Air Conditioner (RACs). The notification mandated that all Room Air Conditioners will have Default Temperature Setting of 24 Degrees Celsius from Jan 1, 2020.
ISEER Range On Window/Split AC
The 24C default setting has been made mandatory from Jan 1, 2020 for all room air conditioners covered under the ambit of BEE star-labelling program vide this notification. Additionally, the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) as per the new standards will range from (3.30 - 5.00) for split and (2.70 – 3.50) for window air conditioners, which will be applicable from 1st January 2021 onwards.
Default Setting Of AC Temperature
Default setting is the setting at which a machine comes from the factory. Therefore, when the machine is switched on then it will have a preset temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. However, a user can adjust or set the air conditioner at a lower (or higher) temperature, as per her choice.
What Is Ideal AC Temperature
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (a body of the Ministry of Power) has said that the reduction in AC temperatures to 24 degrees from the conventional 18-21 degrees can result in 24 percent of energy savings.
How To Save About 24% Of Electricity
It is estimated that by increase in temperature of room by 1 degree Celsius, we can save about 6 per cent of electricity. Typically, room temperature is set between 20-21 degree Celsius whereas, as per standard comfort conditions, ideal temperature is 24-25 degree Celsius. Considering change from 20 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius, there is potential to increase at least 4 degrees Celsius, which will lead to savings of about 24 per cent of electricity, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency said.
