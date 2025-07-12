photoDetails

Want To Save Big On Taxes? These Government Schemes Can Help You Save And Grow Your Money

As the new financial year unfolds, many taxpayers are looking for ways to reduce their tax burden while still achieving long-term financial security. The Indian government provides several savings schemes that not only lower taxable income under the old tax regime’s Section 80C but also offer safe, high-yield investment options. These schemes are more than just tax savers—they are effective tools for building a strong, secure financial future.

Aman Choudhary | Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

ULIP & ELSS 1 / 5 Investment plans combining insurance coverage with tax-saving equity investments, offering growth and protection.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 2 / 5 A government-backed savings scheme aimed at securing your daughter's future with attractive interest rates and tax benefits.

Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS) 3 / 5 Designed for retirees, it offers regular income and safety with tax advantages.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) 4 / 5 A secure, long-term savings scheme offering tax-free returns with government guarantee, ideal for stable wealth building.