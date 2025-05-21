Six Most Weakest Currencies In The World 2025
Weakest Currencies In The World: There are around 180 recognised currencies in the world and some of them which are widely recognises are Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, Rial and Indian Rupee. But do you know that there are many currencies in the world which are considered weakest when compared to US dollar. The value of a country's currency is a complex reflection of its economic health, political stability, and global standing. Currencies can depreciate significantly due to factors such as high inflation, large public debt, political instability, economic crises, low foreign exchange reserves, and over-reliance on a single export commodity.
US Dollar As Benchmark
When comparing currencies, the standard benchmark is usually the exchange rate against a major stable currency like the US Dollar (USD). Here are six currencies generally considered among the weakest in the world based on their low exchange rate against the US Dollar in 2025:
1. Iranian Rial (IRR)
The Iranian Rial has consistently been one of the weakest currencies globally due to prolonged international sanctions, high inflation, and political instability. The country's economy has been heavily impacted by restrictions on its oil exports and financial transactions. Current Rate (approx.): 1 USD = 42,062.50 IRR (official rate, market rates can vary significantly)
2. Lebanese Pound (LBP)
Lebanon has faced a severe economic crisis since 2019, including a banking collapse and hyperinflation. This has led to a drastic depreciation of the Lebanese Pound, which has lost a significant portion of its value against the USD. Current Rate (approx.): 1 USD = 89,500 LBP (market rate)
3. Vietnamese Dong (VND)
While Vietnam's economy has shown growth, the Vietnamese Dong remains relatively weak. Factors contributing to its low value include historical devaluation patterns, efforts by the Central Bank to boost exports through devaluing the currency, and restrictions on foreign experts. Current Rate (approx.): 1 USD = 25,441 VND
4. Sierra Leonean Leone (SLL)
The Sierra Leonean Leone's low value is attributed to a combination of factors such as political instability, the lingering effects of civil war, slow economic growth, high inflation, and a heavy reliance on imports. Current Rate (approx.): 1 USD = 22,775 SLL. (Representative image)
5. Laotian Kip (LAK)
Laos is a developing economy that struggles with high inflation, slow economic growth, and increasing foreign debt. These factors collectively contribute to the Laotian Kip being one of the weaker currencies in the world. Current Rate (approx.): 1 USD = 23,056 LAK. (Representative image)
6. Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)
Despite Indonesia being a large economy with significant natural resources, the Rupiah has historically been prone to volatility. It has been affected by past financial crises, periods of high inflation, and a reliance on foreign investment, making it relatively weak compared to major global currencies. Current Rate (approx.): 1 USD = 16,350 IDR.
