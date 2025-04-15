Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope April 16-22: Be cautious over financial matters Pisces; Good Biz Opportunity For Gemini
Weekly Finance Horoscope April 16-22: Be cautious over financial matters Pisces; Good Biz Opportunity For Gemini

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Apr 15, 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Work collaboratively with colleagues. If you control your speech, your planned tasks will be completed on time. Hard work might bring some stress, but it will lead to significant financial gains in the future.

Taurus

Taurus

Luck will favor you. Additional sources of income will bring happiness. You may receive offers for buying or selling property of your choice, resulting in financial benefits. Whether in business or job, the time looks favorable for your career and ventures.

Gemini

Gemini

Great opportunities await in your career or business. With your efforts and dedication, you’ll be able to successfully implement your plans. Financial gain is likely with the help of an influential person.

Cancer

Cancer

Luck will fully support you. You may receive long-awaited good news related to your career or business. Put in dedicated effort in your work. You may be entrusted with a major responsibility or position. You might receive ancestral property or recover money stuck in a scheme.

Leo

Leo

All efforts made for professional growth will be successful. People in jobs may find new sources of income. There are chances of sudden monetary gains. With help from a specific individual, tasks will be completed on time.

Virgo

Virgo

If you don’t control your speech, expected success may elude you. Worries related to career or business may surround you. Be cautious in financial dealings to avoid deceit. Watch out for rivals at the workplace.

Libra

Libra

Those in jobs may face their boss’s displeasure due to opponents’ tricks. Changes in department or responsibilities are possible. Business people may face trouble recovering money stuck in the market.

Scorpio

Scorpio

A new project will resolve livelihood-related issues. Career-related travels will be fruitful and beneficial. Acting on good advice will help resolve obstacles in ancestral property matters.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

This is not a very favorable time. Opponents may become more active—stay alert and foil their plots. Desired outcomes at work may be delayed. Avoid risky investments driven by emotion.

Capricorn

Capricorn

The time is not favorable at all. There could be disputes over ancestral property. Any major decision related to career or business could result in losses.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Influential individuals will support you in exploring new areas of business. Your skills will be appreciated at the workplace. There are chances of achieving higher positions or important responsibilities.

Pisces

Pisces

If you're not cautious in financial matters, there's a risk of unnecessary defamation. Be thorough with paperwork in property transactions. Job holders should avoid negligence in their work.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

Weekly finance horoscopeFinance horoscopeFinance AstrologyFinance Astro
