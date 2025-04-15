Weekly Finance Horoscope April 16-22: Be cautious over financial matters Pisces; Good Biz Opportunity For Gemini
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Work collaboratively with colleagues. If you control your speech, your planned tasks will be completed on time. Hard work might bring some stress, but it will lead to significant financial gains in the future.
Taurus
Luck will favor you. Additional sources of income will bring happiness. You may receive offers for buying or selling property of your choice, resulting in financial benefits. Whether in business or job, the time looks favorable for your career and ventures.
Gemini
Great opportunities await in your career or business. With your efforts and dedication, you’ll be able to successfully implement your plans. Financial gain is likely with the help of an influential person.
Cancer
Luck will fully support you. You may receive long-awaited good news related to your career or business. Put in dedicated effort in your work. You may be entrusted with a major responsibility or position. You might receive ancestral property or recover money stuck in a scheme.
Leo
All efforts made for professional growth will be successful. People in jobs may find new sources of income. There are chances of sudden monetary gains. With help from a specific individual, tasks will be completed on time.
Virgo
If you don’t control your speech, expected success may elude you. Worries related to career or business may surround you. Be cautious in financial dealings to avoid deceit. Watch out for rivals at the workplace.
Libra
Those in jobs may face their boss’s displeasure due to opponents’ tricks. Changes in department or responsibilities are possible. Business people may face trouble recovering money stuck in the market.
Scorpio
A new project will resolve livelihood-related issues. Career-related travels will be fruitful and beneficial. Acting on good advice will help resolve obstacles in ancestral property matters.
Sagittarius
This is not a very favorable time. Opponents may become more active—stay alert and foil their plots. Desired outcomes at work may be delayed. Avoid risky investments driven by emotion.
Capricorn
The time is not favorable at all. There could be disputes over ancestral property. Any major decision related to career or business could result in losses.
Aquarius
Influential individuals will support you in exploring new areas of business. Your skills will be appreciated at the workplace. There are chances of achieving higher positions or important responsibilities.
Pisces
If you're not cautious in financial matters, there's a risk of unnecessary defamation. Be thorough with paperwork in property transactions. Job holders should avoid negligence in their work.
