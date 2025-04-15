Weekly Finance Horoscope April 16-22: Be cautious over financial matters Pisces; Good Biz Opportunity For Gemini

12 / 12

If you're not cautious in financial matters, there's a risk of unnecessary defamation. Be thorough with paperwork in property transactions. Job holders should avoid negligence in their work.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)