Weekly Finance Horoscope April 2-8: Aries To See Biz Profit, Financial Stress For Leo

12 / 12

If you are planning to buy property, make sure to consult your well-wishers. Manage your finances carefully, as expenses will exceed income. There may be some tension at work due to lack of support from colleagues.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)