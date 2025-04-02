Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope April 2-8: Aries To See Biz Profit, Financial Stress For Leo
Weekly Finance Horoscope April 2-8: Aries To See Biz Profit, Financial Stress For Leo

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Apr 02, 2025, 08:43 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Progress and profits are seen in career and business. You will benefit from investments made earlier. A new project will bring happiness, and you'll receive support from colleagues in the workplace.

Taurus

Taurus

The time will be mixed. Control your speech and have faith in yourself. Business-related travel will be pleasant and profitable.

Gemini

Gemini

You may expand your business or invest in another venture. The outcome of property-related matters or court cases will be favorable. Those employed should avoid gossip and criticism, as it may lead to conflicts with their boss.

Cancer

Cancer

For business people, the time is auspicious. Control your speech to reap profits in business. Jobholders will likely see a promotion. Avoid lending money to anyone.

Leo

Leo

You might face financial and mental stress. Be cautious of hidden enemies at the workplace. A long-distance journey might occur unexpectedly, which will bring financial gains.

Virgo

Virgo

The time will be favorable for career and business. If you have a touring job, you will gain substantial benefits. Those employed will gain respect and honor in the workplace. New sources of income will emerge, and wealth will increase.

Libra

Libra

If you don't control your speech, you may face losses in career and business. You will benefit from previous investments. There will also be financial gains from stock market investments. Money that was stuck elsewhere will be recovered.

Scorpio

Scorpio

A collaboration with a powerful person will bring expected profits in your career or business. Unexpectedly, you will recover blocked money. Disputes related to ancestral property will be resolved, and a big business deal may happen.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

You will recover money that was stuck. You might feel disappointed due to a lack of support from loved ones. If you complete important tasks on time at work, it will bring benefits. You will win a court case. Those in jobs have chances for a transfer or promotion to their desired location.

Capricorn

Capricorn

This week will be difficult due to financial issues. Maintain harmony with your colleagues. Avoid shortcuts, as they may cause trouble. Money may get stuck in the stock market.

Aquarius

Aquarius

This is a good time for those working abroad or in touring jobs. Additional sources of income will open up, and you will recover money with the help of others.

Pisces

Pisces

If you are planning to buy property, make sure to consult your well-wishers. Manage your finances carefully, as expenses will exceed income. There may be some tension at work due to lack of support from colleagues.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK