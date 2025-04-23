Weekly Finance Horoscope April 23-29: Sudden Financial Gains Likely For Gemini; Great Time In Jobs For Leos
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
You may land an important project. Progress is likely in your career and business. You’ll receive support from colleagues. Those in jobs may get promoted. Financial conditions will improve.
Taurus
It’s better to postpone important decisions. You might feel let down by colleagues at work. Don’t let this affect your dedication and efforts.
Gemini
Sudden financial gains are likely. Business will bring desired success and profits. Jobholders may get recognition at work. There could be a job offer with an attractive package.
Cancer
Luck will be on your side. Investments in property will be profitable. Avoid assumptions about clients in business. If employed, maintain harmony in your workplace.
Leo
A great time for those in jobs. Don’t hesitate to accept new offers. Long-distance travel related to career or business will be beneficial. Your savings will increase.
Virgo
You may not get the expected results in business immediately. Though profitable plans may be made at work, there will be delays. Support from colleagues will bring satisfaction.
Libra
Avoid making major business decisions. A known person may deceive you in financial matters. Control your temper. This period may be unfavorable for your health.
Scorpio
Expand your work with caution. Despite limited cash flow, the time is good for business growth. Before investing in big deals or expansion, thoroughly check all documents.
Sagittarius
Keep putting in hard work and effort. You might achieve expected success in your tasks. Uncertainty at work may arise. Property-related disputes might intensify, and there could be stress over ancestral assets.
Capricorn
Work hard on your projects. Patience will be rewarded, and you may receive unexpected good news. Stuck money might be recovered.
Aquarius
Boosting colleague morale will benefit your business. Financially, this week looks stable. Your market reputation will grow. You may buy property or a vehicle.
Pisces
With the help of an influential person, your career or business will shine. Income sources may increase. If you carry colleagues along, they will be happy with your progress.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
