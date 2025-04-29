Weekly Finance Horoscope April 30- May 6: Biz Challenges For Aries; Cancerians To See Additional Source Of Income
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
You may face some business-related challenges. To improve your financial condition, you need to overcome laziness and worry. Complete tasks in a planned and timely manner.
Taurus
Expected profits will come from business. There will be positive progress in new ventures. Financially, this week looks good. Stuck money may be recovered.
Gemini
If you're employed, you may have to shoulder major responsibilities. Competitors might get jealous of your success and provoke you. Stay patient to avoid conflicts. New sources of income will emerge for businesspeople. Long-distance travel will be beneficial.
Cancer
Your mood will be upbeat thanks to favorable conditions in career and additional sources of income. Interactions with influential people will benefit you. If involved in a legal case, this week may bring a significant win. The time is good for job holders—just keep control over your speech.
Leo
Good news related to your career or business may come your way. Long-standing efforts will finally pay off. Financial conditions will improve. With help from someone in power or government, you'll get an opportunity to be part of a profitable plan.
Virgo
People showing interest in a project you’ve been working on for a long time will boost your confidence. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. Heavy workload may affect your business.
Libra
Your hard work will pay off. If involved in a court case, the verdict may go in your favor. A major project will bring financial gain. Your reputation will also get a boost this week.
Scorpio
This week brings mixed results for career and business. Be cautious with financial dealings or investments. A close person might betray you—stay alert. Dissatisfaction may arise due to unmet financial needs.
Sagittarius
This is not a very favorable time. Expenses may outweigh income. Job holders should not rely on others to complete their tasks. Businesspeople may struggle to recover stuck payments from the market.
Capricorn
Avoid making decisions in haste or anger. Rivals are waiting for you to slip up. Control your emotions and temper. You might need to travel long distances for work. You may feel disappointed if colleagues don’t support you as expected.
Aquarius
This week will be mixed for business. While new projects may arise, lack of cooperation from colleagues could increase your workload. Don’t depend on others—act swiftly to complete your tasks.
Pisces
Ongoing financial troubles will begin to ease. You’ll get a chance to be part of profitable business ventures. In the latter half of the week, you might have to travel, either short or long distance. The journey will be pleasant and rewarding.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
