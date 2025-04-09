Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope April 9-15: Make Informed Financial Decisions Taurus; New Income Sources To Emerge For Libra
Weekly Finance Horoscope April 9-15: Make Informed Financial Decisions Taurus; New Income Sources To Emerge For Libra

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Apr 09, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Aries

Be cautious of Rahu's influence. Be careful about online scams and consider the risks before investing. Unforeseen expenses may cause mental stress.

Taurus

Make informed financial decisions. Jupiter's transit will bring ups and downs. Seek advice from experts before making huge investments. Avoid stock market or betting.

Gemini

This is a great time. You'll excel in your career with the help of colleagues. Financial progress is indicated. Job opportunities will be favorable. Property disputes will be resolved.

Cancer

You may face challenges in your career. Your opponents will be active, but remain patient. Hard work will pay off, but results may take time.

Leo

Government projects will be successful. Your hard work will yield results. You may receive unexpected funds, and conflicts with colleagues will be resolved.

Virgo

This week requires extra effort and dedication to achieve success. Focused work will yield positive results. Avoid stock market or high-risk investments. Excessive spending may cause mental stress.

Libra

New income sources will emerge, and wealth will increase. You may receive benefits from ancestral property or mediation. Career efforts will yield positive results.

Scorpio

With Jupiter in the sixth house, you'll overcome opponents. New projects will be beneficial. Maintain control over your speech and work harmoniously with colleagues. Be cautious with financial transactions.

Sagittarius

Career changes are expected. You'll benefit from influential people. Dedicated work will yield positive results and benefits.

Capricorn

Don't let mental stress affect your work. Opponents may cause trouble. Make informed business decisions. Receiving pending funds may take time.

Aquarius

Career growth may be slow, causing mental stress. Control your speech. Hard work and effort will be required to earn money. Don't hesitate to ask for help.

Pisces

Success will require extra effort and dedication. Be patient and tackle challenges one by one. Financial transactions may be delayed, causing mental stress. Don't hesitate to ask for help.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

