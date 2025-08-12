Weekly Finance Horoscope August 13-19: Taurus Avoid Lending; Additional Sources Of Income May Arise For Aquarians
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
This week is going to be very auspicious for you. Colleagues will be supportive. You’ll meet all targets with enthusiasm and energy. Expect high spending on comforts and luxury.
Taurus
Stay optimistic—this week can yield positive results. Be cautious with paperwork and money matters. Avoid sharing your ideas too widely. Financial situation stable, but avoid unnecessary expenses or lending.
Gemini
An excellent week ahead. Your financial problems will ease. Strategic efforts will pay off. Colleagues will lend good support. Stuck money may be recovered. Financial status looks strong overall.
Cancer
Mixed results this week. Negligence can cost you; rely on both effort and timing. Be cautious before making decisions. Finances conditon stable with steady cash flow.
Leo
Keep a balanced mindset. Maintain professionalism and avoid financial risks. Collaborate well with coworkers to ensure project success. Finances Plan before spending to avoid instability.
Virgo
A favorable twist of fate awaits you. Pending tasks will be completed smoothly and on time. Goals set earlier will be achieved. Delays will finally clear. Gains through property or inheritance are possible.
Libra
Your hard work will be appreciated. A good time for foreign-linked opportunities. Job seekers may earn recognition. Success in increasing income sources. Financial stability strengthens.
Scorpio
Better than average week. Focus on doing your duties well to avoid management issues. Career growth is likely. Avoid emotional lending. Overspending can destabilize finances.
Sagittarius
Effort and luck are both on your side. Great time for launching new projects or expanding business. Expect recovery of pending dues. An influential person may assist financially.
Capricorn
Not the most favorable week—stay cautious. Stay focused and don’t underestimate competitors. Finances situation will be normal. Avoid large expenses or investing in assets.
Aquarius
Efforts will finally pay off. Positive news in business or career. New doors may open. Additional sources of income may arise. Gains through contacts are possible.
Pisces
A transformative week. Major issues like legal matters may get resolved. A big project opportunity may arise with someone’s help. Investment in new ventures looks promising. Moderate but steady success.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
Trending Photos