Weekly Finance Horoscope August 20-26: Financial Pressure Likely For Pisces; Libra May Face Sudden Financial Crunch

12 / 12

Stay focused on your duties. Taking too much advice may lead to confusion rather than clarity. Financial pressure is likely. Avoid new investments and steer clear of speculative ventures.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)