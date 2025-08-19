Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope August 20-26: Financial Pressure Likely For Pisces; Libra May Face Sudden Financial Crunch
Weekly Finance Horoscope August 20-26: Financial Pressure Likely For Pisces; Libra May Face Sudden Financial Crunch

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 08:20 AM IST
Aries

Your hard work will start to pay off this week. Although there might be some professional hustle, connecting with the right people will open up rewarding opportunities.Expect a stable week with chances to indulge in quality time without worrying about expenses.

Taurus

Stay alert in all tasks involving documentation and transactions. Even minor negligence could result in complications. Financial stability will depend on disciplined spending. Avoid overspending to maintain balance.

Gemini

Your plans and efforts will be well received. It’s a great time to start new ventures or pitch fresh ideas. A surge in income is likely through new avenues. Cash flow will be consistent and supportive of your goals.

Cancer

Be cautious. Avoid impulsive decisions and focus on handling responsibilities with care. Postponing major actions may be wise. This isn’t a good time to place financial trust in others. Risk of losses is high—stay conservative.

Leo

Business growth is on the cards. Pending tasks or projects will resume with speed and energy. Exercise restraint in spending. Caution in financial matters will protect you from unnecessary strain.

Virgo

Active involvement in social or professional circles will benefit your career. Hard work will bring easy success. Returns from previous investments will strengthen your financial base. You’ll maintain a healthy cash flow.

Libra

Expect resistance or competition at work. Success will come, but only through persistent effort. Budget carefully—expenses might surpass income. A sudden financial crunch is possible if not managed well.

Scorpio

Favorable developments are likely in government-related or official tasks. Challenges at work will be resolved. Financial gains are likely, especially through overseas connections or work-related travel. Stability will improve.

Sagittarius

A good time to make bold decisions. Use this phase to take career-defining steps. Income from multiple sources will support your financial growth. Time to capitalize on fresh opportunities.

Capricorn

Your intelligence will help you navigate professional challenges. Consider new initiatives in business or prepare for career advancement. Financial: Money matters will remain manageable. You'll have timely access to the funds you need.

Aquarius

Career momentum may slow down. Focus only on essential tasks and avoid big decisions for now. Exercise caution with investments. Your current financial condition may be delicate—avoid high-risk commitments.

Pisces

Stay focused on your duties. Taking too much advice may lead to confusion rather than clarity. Financial pressure is likely. Avoid new investments and steer clear of speculative ventures.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

