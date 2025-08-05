Weekly Finance Horoscope August 6-12: Unexpected Financial Benefits May Come Your Way Libra; Avoid Making Hasty Financial Decisions Virgos
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Assistance from a powerful figure could lead to lasting success in your professional life. Your sharp mind will help uncover new income opportunities. Starting a new venture may prove rewarding.
Taurus
A significant shift at work is likely toward the weekend, and adjusting to it might take some time. Financial progress is on the horizon, but it’s essential to remain tactful in all monetary interactions.
Gemini
Achieving career growth will require greater effort. Focus your energy wisely. Financially, expenses might outweigh income, so be prudent in handling cash and transactions.
Cancer
This week is favorable for professional growth and business. A long-pending task may finally reach completion. Financially, things are set to improve steadily.
Leo
Your growing rapport with influential individuals may open the door to lucrative ventures. Strategic planning will bring fruitful results. Financial conditions will show marked improvement.
Virgo
Support from trusted colleagues or friends could help propel your career forward. Avoid making hasty or emotionally driven financial decisions.
Libra
There’s a high likelihood of advancement in your profession or business. Sudden and unexpected financial benefits may come your way.
Scorpio
This week may mark a major turning point in your career. Wise decisions now will ensure long-term rewards. Financial stability is likely, but it's best to curb avoidable expenses.
Sagittarius
If you maintain high morale, continued growth and gains are expected in your profession or business. Success in real estate, land, or property matters is highly probable.
Capricorn
Workplace challenges will begin to resolve, clearing the way for smoother progress. A surprise financial gain could significantly boost your economic status.
Aquarius
This is not the right time for risky business investments. Be especially alert in partnership dealings, as deception could be a concern.
Pisces
You may face some fluctuations in your professional life. Staying composed and focused will help navigate them. Overspending could strain your budget, so manage finances carefully, especially in business collaborations.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
Trending Photos