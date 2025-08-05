Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2941553https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/weekly-finance-horoscope-august-6-12-unexpected-financial-benefits-may-come-your-way-libra-avoid-making-hasty-financial-decisions-virgos-2941553
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope August 6-12: Unexpected Financial Benefits May Come Your Way Libra; Avoid Making Hasty Financial Decisions Virgos
photoDetails

Weekly Finance Horoscope August 6-12: Unexpected Financial Benefits May Come Your Way Libra; Avoid Making Hasty Financial Decisions Virgos

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Assistance from a powerful figure could lead to lasting success in your professional life. Your sharp mind will help uncover new income opportunities. Starting a new venture may prove rewarding.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

A significant shift at work is likely toward the weekend, and adjusting to it might take some time. Financial progress is on the horizon, but it’s essential to remain tactful in all monetary interactions.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Achieving career growth will require greater effort. Focus your energy wisely. Financially, expenses might outweigh income, so be prudent in handling cash and transactions.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

This week is favorable for professional growth and business. A long-pending task may finally reach completion. Financially, things are set to improve steadily.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Your growing rapport with influential individuals may open the door to lucrative ventures. Strategic planning will bring fruitful results. Financial conditions will show marked improvement.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Support from trusted colleagues or friends could help propel your career forward. Avoid making hasty or emotionally driven financial decisions.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

There’s a high likelihood of advancement in your profession or business. Sudden and unexpected financial benefits may come your way.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

This week may mark a major turning point in your career. Wise decisions now will ensure long-term rewards. Financial stability is likely, but it's best to curb avoidable expenses.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

If you maintain high morale, continued growth and gains are expected in your profession or business. Success in real estate, land, or property matters is highly probable.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Workplace challenges will begin to resolve, clearing the way for smoother progress. A surprise financial gain could significantly boost your economic status.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

This is not the right time for risky business investments. Be especially alert in partnership dealings, as deception could be a concern.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You may face some fluctuations in your professional life. Staying composed and focused will help navigate them. Overspending could strain your budget, so manage finances carefully, especially in business collaborations.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

Follow Us
Weekly finance horoscopeFinance horoscopeFinance AstrologyFinance Astro
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
WTC 2025-27 Points Table
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND vs ENG Test Series: Australia On Top, India Jump To Third; England Slip To...
camera icon7
title
India vs England
All Major Records Broken By Mohammed Siraj During IND vs ENG Test Series: Wickets, Overs And More - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
HCL
Meet India’s Highest-Paid IT CEOs: No.1 Earns Rs 94,60,00,000 — And He’s Not From TCS Or Infosys, But This Uttar Pradesh Based Tech Giant
camera icon9
title
thriller
7 Twisted Thrillers That Will Leave You Speechless At The End: Andhadhun To Gone Girl - In Pics
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Started Business With Just Rs 2,000, Sold Hair Oil Door-to-Door, Built Ayurvedic FMCG Brands, Now Earns Rs 1,65,10,00,000; He Is From...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK