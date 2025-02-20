Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope February 19-25 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Stock Market Benefit For Pisces; Sagittarius To See Biz Growth Weekly Finance Horoscope February 19-25 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Stock Market Benefit For Pisces; Sagittarius To See Biz Growth
photoDetails

Weekly Finance Horoscope February 19-25 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Stock Market Benefit For Pisces; Sagittarius To See Biz Growth

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Feb 20, 2025, 07:23 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

This week will be very good. Job holders will receive support from colleagues. Business people will also experience favorable conditions. Avoid making decisions in haste or anger, as it may lead to losses.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

There are chances of receiving ancestral property. If you are planning to expand your business, this is an excellent time. It’s a good time to make investments. Any business-related travel will be beneficial. Gains will come from previous investments.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

If you are employed, you should focus on your work. Business people may gain financial benefits by partnering with someone on a new plan.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Some obstacles may arise at the workplace this week. If you are in business, the time could be challenging. Relying too much on others could lead to losses.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Avoid taking shortcuts in any work. Postpone high-stress tasks for a few days as the financial outlook isn't very favorable right now.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

The time is not very favorable. Do not leave today’s work for tomorrow, as it could disrupt your progress. If you have financial dealings in the market, try to withdraw as much money as possible.

Libra

7/12
Libra

In business, things that have not been working for a long time will start to fall into place. Job holders may also receive the desired promotion.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Avoid lending money to anyone. Keep communication consistent with colleagues. If you’re planning to expand your business, the time is right. If you are involved in a court case, you may receive good news.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Connecting with influential people in power and government will bring growth in business. Financially, this week will be favorable. Job holders will have a good time if they maintain coordination with their colleagues.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

For good business, increase your networking. Keep control over your anger. It would be wise to wait a little longer for expected gains.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

This week will bring mixed results. You may go on a long-distance trip for business, and financial benefits will follow.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Investing in the stock market will bring profits. Those looking for new employment opportunities may receive offers. Businesspeople will experience favorable financial conditions.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

Weekly finance horoscopeFinance horoscopeFinance AstrologyFinance Astro
NEWS ON ONE CLICK