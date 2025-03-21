Weekly Finance Horoscope February 19-25 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Taurus To Make Biz Profit; Challenging Week For Leo
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
The week will be good from a business perspective. Unexpectedly, you will receive money that has been stuck for some time. Business-related travel will be profitable.
Taurus
Overall, the week will be good. You will be focused at your workplace. You will gain the expected profits in business. You can invest money in multiple ventures. If you have made any investments previously, you will start seeing returns from them.
Gemini
Wait for a good time to come and avoid taking any risks. Do not rely too much on anyone for financial matters. At work, there will be tension due to the politics of colleagues.
Cancer
This week will be average. The project you've been trying to achieve for a long time will require more effort. Success will come only after significant hard work.
Leo
This week, you will face several challenges. You have already faced the consequences of not managing finances well earlier. Therefore, be cautious in financial transactions.
Virgo
Do not reveal your plans at work. Your opponents will try to undermine you. However, you will benefit from investments made earlier.
Libra
Move toward your goals with patience. You may have to wait a little longer to achieve the desired profits. Keep control over your speech.
Scorpio
Despite hard work and efforts, work will remain average. Success will come through struggle, so keep your efforts ongoing. You may receive some long-awaited money.
Sagittarius
You will find yourself in a financially strained situation. If you lose patience, the financial loss will increase. Put a stop to all your work plans this week. Make decisions after careful thought.
Capricorn
This week, your hopes will soar. You can confidently invest more in business. You will experience joy from completing a project ahead of time. There are also signs of a decisive financial gain in a legal case.
Aquarius
Avoid making hasty decisions on any issue. Do not lend money to anyone, and if you don't control your speech, you may face financial loss in business. Those working in jobs should avoid unnecessary conflicts this week.
Pisces
Those in jobs will face significant difficulties. In business, working in coordination with a partner will lead to benefits. You may receive financial gain through the help of an influential person.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
