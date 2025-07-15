Advertisement
Weekly Finance Horoscope July 16-22: Finances Remain Stable For Taurus; Avoid Investing In High-Risk Assets Virgos
Weekly Finance Horoscope July 16-22: Finances Remain Stable For Taurus; Avoid Investing In High-Risk Assets Virgos

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 07:54 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Work-related travel will be fruitful. You may benefit from favorable deals or important projects. Sudden financial gains are highly possible this week.

Taurus

Taurus

Some challenges may come your way, but with confidence and persistence, you’ll overcome them. Finances remain stable with a good inflow of money.

Gemini

Gemini

Efforts may not yield expected results immediately. Stay disciplined and avoid distractions. Be cautious in large transactions; avoid financial risks.

Cancer

Cancer

Focus on your targets and avoid getting dragged into office politics. Be careful with whom you trust in money matters. Avoid lending large amounts.

Leo

Leo

Networking and social skills may bring new professional opportunities. There will be visible improvement in your financial situation.

Virgo

Virgo

Support from an influential individual may open new career paths. Avoid investing in high-risk assets like the stock market.

Libra

Libra

Partnerships and collaborations will lead to progress. Act quickly on good opportunities. A long-awaited payment may finally arrive.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Promotion or a new professional role is likely. Legal or official matters may resolve in your favor. Sudden gains are possible. Focus on saving wisely.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Avoid shortcuts. Stick to ethical paths for long-term success. Stable financial conditions; minor delays in money matters may arise.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Growth may feel slow. Keep calm and avoid overburdening yourself. Finances may fluctuate; avoid overspending or unnecessary expenses.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Steady effort will bring results. Stay committed to your goals. Unexpected developments may occur, but overall finances stay balanced.

Pisces

Pisces

Progress may seem stuck. Be patient; this phase will pass. Avoid risky investments. Financial losses are possible if decisions are rushed.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK