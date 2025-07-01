Weekly Finance Horoscope July 2-8: Failed Investments May Deplete Your Savings Libra; Sources Of Income Will Increase For Aquarians

12 / 12

After some delays, you will achieve financial success this week. If you work in partnerships, results will be even better. Even investments in risky ventures could bring profits.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)