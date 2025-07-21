Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope July 23-29: Financial Strain Likely For Aries; Gains In Real Estate For Leo
Weekly Finance Horoscope July 23-29: Financial Strain Likely For Aries; Gains In Real Estate For Leo

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Aries

Aries

This week may come with a bit of pressure. Financial strain may arise due to complications related to others.Professional challenges may crop up—try to stay composed and focused. Avoid impulsive expenditures and plan finances wisely. Money matters require caution. Overspending may disturb your budget. Be methodical with transactions.

Taurus

Taurus

Progress will follow persistent efforts. This isn’t the ideal time to take emotional decisions—stick to your principles. A significant change could occur by the weekend. Adapting patiently will ensure smooth progress. Gains are on the horizon. Stay courteous and diplomatic in financial dealings.

Gemini

Gemini

No major accomplishments are expected, but steady efforts will continue. Maintaining a positive attitude will help sustain success. Minor hurdles won’t disrupt your control over money matters.

Cancer

Cancer

This week promises favorable surprises and unexpected income. A good time for advancement. Your interpersonal skills will enhance professional growth. Project completion looks likely. Windfall gains from past investments or market dealings may boost your resources.

Leo

Leo

You’re likely to achieve desired outcomes, especially in property or real estate matters.Connections with powerful individuals will prove rewarding. Strategic planning will yield fruitful results.Your economic situation will be solid this week.

Virgo

Virgo

Expect an unpredictable week with potential travel. Confidence and resilience will be key. Support from coworkers and close allies may lead to a big career leap. Avoid hasty or emotion-driven financial decisions.

Libra

Libra

This week brings efficiency and achievement. Scheduled tasks will progress smoothly. You might earn a promotion or large contract with the backing of seniors. Smart investments will pay off. Profits may come through property dealings or helpful advice.

Scorpio

Scorpio

The week may fluctuate, requiring thoughtful planning. Research thoroughly before taking on major projects. Financial planning may get disrupted. Manage time and money wisely.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

You may have to be more active at work, but the results will be in your favor. Avoid risky ventures; step ahead with caution and clarity. A project may yield financial gain. Budget will likely remain stable.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Tensions may rise with someone—keep your tone and behavior measured. Maintain focus to avoid setbacks. Carelessness could result in losses or misunderstandings. Collaborative efforts will bring better returns. Patience and wise planning will ease financial pressure.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Good news is on the horizon. Your plans will unfold as envisioned. Ties with key influencers will boost business potential. New ventures are encouraged. Opportunities for financial growth and reputation-building are strong.

Pisces

Pisces

Your long-delayed goals may finally see progress. A promising week for entrepreneurs. If planning to launch something new, take the plunge. Repaying a significant debt will bring relief.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

