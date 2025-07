Weekly Finance Horoscope July 23-29: Financial Strain Likely For Aries; Gains In Real Estate For Leo

12 / 12

Your long-delayed goals may finally see progress. A promising week for entrepreneurs. If planning to launch something new, take the plunge. Repaying a significant debt will bring relief.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)