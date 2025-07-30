Advertisement
Weekly Finance Horoscope July 30 - August 5: Be Cautious In Financial Transactions Virgo; Sudden Financial Gain For Pisces

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Jul 30, 2025, 08:17 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

This week will be busy, allowing you to fulfill your duties effectively. Exercise patience and avoid making hasty decisions related to work. Avoid making commitments in relationships that involve finances. Mutual trust between you and others will strengthen.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You will be able to express yourself confidently in your professional life. Support from influential people will aid your work. Your financial status will remain stable during this period.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Job holders may get promoted along with added responsibilities. Business owners can expect rapid advancement. financial situation will strengthen.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Thoughtful and cautious decisions are required in business. Avoid shortcuts as they may lead to unfavorable consequences later. Be careful while investing in property. Depositing a large amount suddenly could disrupt your financial balance.

Leo

5/12
Leo

If you maintain your confidence, you could receive a significant order this week. Job holders may get transferred to their preferred location. Financial conditions will improve, and cash flow will stay steady.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Now is not the ideal time to consider changing your workplace. Be cautious in financial transactions.

Libra

7/12
Libra

You will receive support from colleagues, ensuring timely completion of all tasks. Career growth is on the horizon. Your financial situation will strengthen. Business profits will increase, and multiple income sources will help resolve money issues.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Stay focused at work to improve your situation. Avoid overly ambitious moves for now. You might receive previously stuck funds. Continue your efforts and concentrate on productive ventures.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Hard work will yield results. Incomplete projects may be finished successfully if you keep persevering. Avoid excessive financial transactions. Attempts to increase your income sources may succeed.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Assistance from influential individuals may boost your career growth. Money flow from additional sources looks promising. Your hard work will help accumulate wealth.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Moderate progress and profits are expected. Avoid risky decisions in business. Expenses may exceed earnings. Lack of control over your words could impact your income sources.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Progress and support from colleagues will bring stability in your professional life. Income from multiple sources and sudden financial gains are likely.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

