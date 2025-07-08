Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope July 9-15: Sudden Financial Gains For Cancerians; Savings May Deplete For Libra
Weekly Finance Horoscope July 9-15: Sudden Financial Gains For Cancerians; Savings May Deplete For Libra

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Due to wrong decisions, you may face a cash crunch. Absolutely avoid taking shortcuts.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Tasks that are progressing at the workplace may suddenly get stalled. You may have disagreements with your partner. Be cautious in any financial dealings or lending with others.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Do not share confidential work-related information with anyone. You may receive a major project that will bring financial benefits.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

There are indications of sudden financial gains, which will keep your financial situation strong. You will feel inclined to purchase material comforts.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Your financial situation will not be very good this week. Despite much effort, you may face obstacles in collecting dues from the market. Focus on your ongoing projects; do not take up any big commitments right now.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You will get full support from senior officials at your workplace. There will be progress in your position, reputation, and business. Sources of income will increase.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Loss of money or failed investments could deplete your existing savings. You may be deceived by an acquaintance. Do not lend money to anyone.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Whether you are a businessperson or employed, receiving new offers this week will make you happy. Promotions in business are possible. Your financial situation will improve.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Do not let your confidence waver at the workplace. Your financial situation may remain stable. If you don’t control unnecessary expenses, you could face a cash crunch.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Your financial prospects are not very strong this week. Do not trust anyone too much in matters of lending or borrowing. Postpone important work for some time.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Sources of income will increase. Focus on your ongoing projects. With the support of influential people, you will recover pending dues.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

After some delays, you will achieve financial success this week. If you work in partnerships, results will be even better. Even investments in risky ventures could bring profits.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

