Weekly Finance Horoscope July 9-15: Sudden Financial Gains For Cancerians; Savings May Deplete For Libra
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Due to wrong decisions, you may face a cash crunch. Absolutely avoid taking shortcuts.
Taurus
Tasks that are progressing at the workplace may suddenly get stalled. You may have disagreements with your partner. Be cautious in any financial dealings or lending with others.
Gemini
Do not share confidential work-related information with anyone. You may receive a major project that will bring financial benefits.
Cancer
There are indications of sudden financial gains, which will keep your financial situation strong. You will feel inclined to purchase material comforts.
Leo
Your financial situation will not be very good this week. Despite much effort, you may face obstacles in collecting dues from the market. Focus on your ongoing projects; do not take up any big commitments right now.
Virgo
You will get full support from senior officials at your workplace. There will be progress in your position, reputation, and business. Sources of income will increase.
Libra
Loss of money or failed investments could deplete your existing savings. You may be deceived by an acquaintance. Do not lend money to anyone.
Scorpio
Whether you are a businessperson or employed, receiving new offers this week will make you happy. Promotions in business are possible. Your financial situation will improve.
Sagittarius
Do not let your confidence waver at the workplace. Your financial situation may remain stable. If you don’t control unnecessary expenses, you could face a cash crunch.
Capricorn
Your financial prospects are not very strong this week. Do not trust anyone too much in matters of lending or borrowing. Postpone important work for some time.
Aquarius
Sources of income will increase. Focus on your ongoing projects. With the support of influential people, you will recover pending dues.
Pisces
After some delays, you will achieve financial success this week. If you work in partnerships, results will be even better. Even investments in risky ventures could bring profits.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
