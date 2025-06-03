Weekly Finance Horoscope June 04-10: Sudden Expenses May Come Up For Aries; Signs Of Biz Profit For Scorpio
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Sudden expenses may rise, weakening your financial stability. Delays in completing work-related plans may cause restlessness. A lack of support from colleagues at the workplace could increase pressure. Not being able to work as desired might affect your energy levels.
Taurus
This week will be favorable in every way. Focus on hard work and your goals to achieve the results you want. With someone’s help, stalled projects will move forward. Your social status and respect will increase. Stuck money will be recovered. Businesspeople will receive new orders. Those in jobs may get a salary hike along with a promotion.
Gemini
This week may not be very favorable. Avoid making decisions regarding important matters. Lack of support from colleagues may impact your business. Jobholders may feel ignored by their boss. Be very careful while making business decisions. Financial strain may be present.
Cancer
With the blessings of Lord Shani (Saturn), this week will be very positive in all aspects. With luck on your side, all your plans will succeed. Whether in business or a job, good opportunities will come your way. There will be no issues related to money. Family relationships will improve, especially romantic bonds with your partner will deepen.
Leo
You need to be very cautious this week. Opponents may remain active. Control your speech. Avoid placing too much trust in anyone. Financial conditions may not be favorable. Excessive borrowing could cause mental stress.
Virgo
This week will bring mixed results. There may be delays in achieving desired success in work. Be cautious in financial matters. Recovering stuck money from somewhere could bring some satisfaction.
Libra
This week may not be very favorable for you. You may face challenging situations in your career. A sudden rise in expenses could worsen your financial condition. Avoid lending money. Make investments only after thorough consideration.
Scorpio
There are signs of profit in business. Sources of income will increase. With strong willpower and luck, you’ll be able to achieve your goals. Your clear vision will help you successfully complete your plans. You will find success in your work.
Sagittarius
Unnecessary running around may drain your energy and affect your work. Disappointment may arise due to unmet expectations. There may not be any significant career growth this week. Though there won’t be a shortage of money, to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle, you’ll need to increase your income sources.
Capricorn
This week will be very favorable for you. Long-pending tasks at the workplace will finally be completed, and new opportunities will emerge. Help from a political figure may assist you in completing a project. There will be no financial shortage, though you must control unnecessary expenses. Those in jobs may get a salary increase and a chance for promotion.
Aquarius
If you maintain patience and self-discipline, the week can be better. There will be no financial shortage, but the project you're working on may take time to deliver the expected benefits. Wait patiently for the desired results.
Pisces
This week, your hard work will yield positive results. Your financial situation will strengthen. Long-stalled tasks may finally be completed. If you get an opportunity to work on a new project, don’t let it slip by.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
