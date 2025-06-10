Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope June 11-17: Use Your Money Wisely Leos; Exercise Caution In Financial Matters Aquarians
Weekly Finance Horoscope June 11-17: Use Your Money Wisely Leos; Exercise Caution In Financial Matters Aquarians

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Jun 10, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Delays in completing planned tasks may cause frustration. Maintain your confidence. The budget may also go off track. Keep your speech under control, as a conflict with a colleague may arise. Sudden expenses may increase.

Taurus

Taurus

The coming week will bring mixed results for you. Your hard work will surely pay off. Those in jobs may receive postings at their desired location. Businesspersons will earn profits, but rising expenses might force a delay in major projects.

Gemini

Gemini

The week is expected to be average. It’s better to postpone important plans for a few days. Avoid placing too much trust in others when it comes to financial transactions.

Cancer

Cancer

The time ahead will be mixed. Be thoughtful and cautious while making major investments or financial decisions. You may receive support from an influential person to expand your financial plans.

Leo

Leo

Use your money wisely for essential tasks. Avoid making major decisions in haste; consult your friends before proceeding. You’ll feel satisfied as pending tasks get completed.

Virgo

Virgo

The time will be favorable. Staying focused at work will make the week go well. Your financial situation will be better than before. You may also recover some previously stuck money.

Libra

Libra

This week will be full of positivity and success in every way. With the support of an influential person, your career will rise to new heights. You can move forward confidently. Receiving new orders will bring positive energy.

Scorpio

Scorpio

The troubles you've been facing in life for the past few days will come to an end. Plans that had been on hold for a long time will finally be completed. New sources of additional income will emerge.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

There will be an extra workload at the workplace. If you stay focused on your work, your business will remain stable. Work hard with humility, and your financial condition will stay steady.

Capricorn

Capricorn

You will achieve success and receive support from colleagues. Pending tasks will be completed. Financial transactions will remain strong, and you may recover money that was previously stuck.

Aquarius

Aquarius

The time will generally be favorable. Exercise caution in financial matters. Avoid moving your capital in the stock market for now. Your financial condition will be slightly better than average.

Pisces

Pisces

All the obstacles you've been facing recently will be removed. Planned tasks will be completed on time. Financial: Work on major projects — they will bring significant profits. You may also be freed from old debts.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

Weekly finance horoscopeFinance horoscopeFinance AstrologyFinance Astro
