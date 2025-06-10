Weekly Finance Horoscope June 11-17: Use Your Money Wisely Leos; Exercise Caution In Financial Matters Aquarians

12 / 12

All the obstacles you've been facing recently will be removed. Planned tasks will be completed on time. Financial: Work on major projects — they will bring significant profits. You may also be freed from old debts.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)