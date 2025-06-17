Weekly Finance Horoscope June 18-24: Gemini Be Cautious On Money Dealings; Taurus To Earn From Property
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
You will succeed if you work with positive energy. New sources of income may emerge. Financial condition will improve, although you should pay special attention to past investments.
Taurus
You may receive money that was previously stuck. There are signs of good income from property. This is a good time to work on a new project. You will get full support from colleagues.
Gemini
Be cautious while dealing with money matters with others. You will benefit only if you maintain harmony in your work and relationships with colleagues. Spend only on necessary tasks.
Cancer
Your financial situation will remain strong. You may recover money that was stuck. The project you're currently working on will yield good results soon.
Leo
Working on a new project could bring success. Do not hesitate to ask for help if needed. Financial condition will be stronger than before. Additional sources of income are also emerging.
Virgo
You will make progress in business. Your hard work will yield good results. Hidden enemies will remain inactive. Your financial condition will be strong.
Libra
With a combination of hard work and luck, you will be able to face all business challenges. Financially, the situation will remain average. Avoid lending money to anyone.
Scorpio
Your creative ideas will be appreciated at the workplace. Your efforts will bring success. Spend on necessary tasks only. Overspending on material comforts may destabilize your finances.
Sagittarius
Your time will be overall good. A major deal may get finalized. The long-awaited success in your field will finally come. It's also a good time for those in jobs.
Capricorn
This is not the right time to start something new. It may take more time to achieve your targets. Financially, things are expected to remain stable. Keep your focus on work.
Pisces
If you're not careful with financial transactions, you may face losses. This is not a favorable time, so avoid focusing too much on newly set goals. Focus on your current tasks.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
Trending Photos