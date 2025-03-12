Weekly Finance Horoscope March 12-18 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Leo To See Multiple Sources Of Income; Biz Challenges For Cancerians
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
All your pending work will be completed, which will improve your financial situation. A big project may come your way in business. For employed people, this is a good time. There are chances of a desired transfer or promotion.
Taurus
The past few days may not have been favorable, but this week the tasks you have been thinking about will be completed on time. Employed people will receive support from their colleagues at work. Business-related travels will be beneficial.
Gemini
Do not trust anyone blindly at work. If you share confidential information with others, you will regret it later. The time isn't very favorable right now. Avoid lending money to anyone.
Cancer
In business, you may face challenges from competitors. The current time is not favorable. Be careful with your words. The time for those working in jobs will be neutral.
Leo
Multiple sources of income will open up for you. Financial gains will come from the investments you made in a previous project. For those working in jobs, there are chances of a promotion and a transfer to a desired location.
Virgo
Investing in property will bring significant financial gains. If you're thinking about making a large investment, this is a favorable time, so don’t hesitate. People working in jobs may get offers to work at other places.
Libra
The time is favorable. Avoid shortcuts. If you learn from the experiences of your colleagues, paths for progress will open up soon. You need to avoid laziness.
Scorpio
In business, you will achieve success with the support of colleagues. There are opportunities to expand your online business, so don’t hesitate. Financial growth is on the horizon. Jobholders will also have good chances if they consider stepping out of their comfort zones.
Sagittarius
Instead of being angry and emotional at your workplace, remain patient. After a while, the expected results will work in your favor. You will make the desired profits in business. Jobholders may experience a transfer.
Capricorn
If you trust someone too much, it could lead to financial losses. You may not get the expected support from your colleagues, which may make you feel frustrated at work.
Aquarius
The business deal you've been waiting for will materialize. With the support of an influential person, your confidence will increase. If you are involved in a court case, it may come to a decisive stage in your favor.
Pisces
You will benefit from your relationships with influential people. If you work hard, success will come to you soon.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
