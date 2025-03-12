Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2871101https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/weekly-finance-horoscope-march-12-18-by-astrologer-parduman-suri-leo-to-see-multiple-sources-of-income-biz-challenges-for-cancerians-2871101
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope March 12-18 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Leo To See Multiple Sources Of Income; Biz Challenges For Cancerians Weekly Finance Horoscope March 12-18 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Leo To See Multiple Sources Of Income; Biz Challenges For Cancerians
photoDetails

Weekly Finance Horoscope March 12-18 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Leo To See Multiple Sources Of Income; Biz Challenges For Cancerians

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

All your pending work will be completed, which will improve your financial situation. A big project may come your way in business. For employed people, this is a good time. There are chances of a desired transfer or promotion.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

The past few days may not have been favorable, but this week the tasks you have been thinking about will be completed on time. Employed people will receive support from their colleagues at work. Business-related travels will be beneficial.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Do not trust anyone blindly at work. If you share confidential information with others, you will regret it later. The time isn't very favorable right now. Avoid lending money to anyone.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

In business, you may face challenges from competitors. The current time is not favorable. Be careful with your words. The time for those working in jobs will be neutral.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Multiple sources of income will open up for you. Financial gains will come from the investments you made in a previous project. For those working in jobs, there are chances of a promotion and a transfer to a desired location.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Investing in property will bring significant financial gains. If you're thinking about making a large investment, this is a favorable time, so don’t hesitate. People working in jobs may get offers to work at other places.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

The time is favorable. Avoid shortcuts. If you learn from the experiences of your colleagues, paths for progress will open up soon. You need to avoid laziness.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

In business, you will achieve success with the support of colleagues. There are opportunities to expand your online business, so don’t hesitate. Financial growth is on the horizon. Jobholders will also have good chances if they consider stepping out of their comfort zones.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Instead of being angry and emotional at your workplace, remain patient. After a while, the expected results will work in your favor. You will make the desired profits in business. Jobholders may experience a transfer.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

If you trust someone too much, it could lead to financial losses. You may not get the expected support from your colleagues, which may make you feel frustrated at work.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

The business deal you've been waiting for will materialize. With the support of an influential person, your confidence will increase. If you are involved in a court case, it may come to a decisive stage in your favor.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You will benefit from your relationships with influential people. If you work hard, success will come to you soon.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

Follow Us
Weekly finance horoscopeFinance horoscopeFinance AstrologyFinance Astro
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Gujarat Titans
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025: Rashid Khan, Jos Butter And...
camera icon9
title
Car-free cities
9 Car-Free Cities Around The World; Check Full-List
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025
5 Players Who Are Set To Miss Start Of IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Yadav And...
camera icon8
title
Unhealthy Foods
7 Common Foods That Are Secretly Bad for You
camera icon7
title
International dessert
7 Heavenly International Desserts For Every Sweet Tooth
NEWS ON ONE CLICK