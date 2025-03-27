Weekly Finance Horoscope March 26-April 1 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Expenses May Exceed Income For Pisces; Business To Remain Average For Libra

12 / 12

Your expenses may exceed your income. Someone close might deceive you. Stay away from the stock market or any financial ventures involving risk. Keep your work-related accounts in order and avoid blind trust in others.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)