NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope March 26-April 1 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Expenses May Exceed Income For Pisces; Business To Remain Average For Libra
Weekly Finance Horoscope March 26-April 1 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Expenses May Exceed Income For Pisces; Business To Remain Average For Libra

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 07:24 AM IST
Aries

This week will bring mixed results. You will feel distressed due to financial difficulties. Success will come at work, but there may be delays. If there is an ongoing court case, the judgment might take longer than expected.

 

Taurus

Tasks will be completed on time, which will help maintain positivity within you. Enthusiasm and energy at work will earn you praise from others. There will also be opportunities for financial gains through political influence. Joining a project will bring financial benefits.

 

Gemini

Success will come after a lot of effort. Do not take any risks in your career at the moment. Financial difficulties will be resolved, bringing relief. Control your speech.

 

Cancer

For those employed, this week will be normal. Avoid financial transactions with others. Maintain good coordination with superiors and colleagues at work.

 

Leo

Success will be achieved in your professional life. You will win in a court case. There is a possibility of changes in responsibilities or departments for those in jobs.

Virgo

This week will bring favorable results for career and business. Employed people will get cooperation from colleagues at work. If you wish to change jobs, your desire will be fulfilled. Long-distance travel related to work will be beneficial and help in expanding your network.

Libra

Business will remain average. Jobholders will feel frustration due to a lack of support from both senior and junior colleagues in the workplace.

Scorpio

Do not boast about your plans before they are completed. Avoid placing too much trust in others in business. Be cautious while dealing with money.

Sagittarius

Avoid anger in the workplace. Do not reveal your business plans in a moment of emotional impulse. You may be deceived by someone close.

Capricorn

This week will be good for career and business. You will get closer to influential people. You might receive financial help through mediation. Jobholders will also find favorable conditions in the workplace.

Aquarius

Do not trust others too much. Things that were going well might go wrong. Property disputes may be resolved. Be careful with money transactions, as careless dealings may cause unnecessary problems.

Pisces

Your expenses may exceed your income. Someone close might deceive you. Stay away from the stock market or any financial ventures involving risk. Keep your work-related accounts in order and avoid blind trust in others.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

