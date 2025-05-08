Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope May 07-13: Work Promotion Likely For Aquarians; Financial Struggles To Ease For Gemini
Weekly Finance Horoscope May 07-13: Work Promotion Likely For Aquarians; Financial Struggles To Ease For Gemini

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:May 08, 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Businessmen can expect a big order and timely payment, easing financial difficulties. Partnerships will flourish with careful planning, and job opportunities will arise.

 

Taurus

Taurus

Be cautious with finances and avoid shortcuts for quick gains. Think carefully before making financial decisions.

 

Gemini

Gemini

Financial struggles will ease, and projects will be completed on time. Expect new income sources and good relationships with colleagues.

 

Cancer

Cancer

Postpone important business decisions, and beware of potential betrayal from close ones. Support from friends and mentors will help.

 

Leo

Leo

Colleagues will support you at work, and pending tasks will be completed. You may purchase property or vehicles.

 

Virgo

Virgo

Be cautious with financial transactions, and invest wisely. Job professionals should be punctual to avoid sabotage.

 

Libra

Libra

A long-awaited task will be completed, and a pleasant journey will expand your network. Control your emotions and speech.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Business partnerships will bring financial gains. Manage your finances well to secure future benefits.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Financial issues will resolve, and stuck money will be released. New income sources and attractive proposals will arise.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Hard work will pay off, but patience is required for desired success and benefits.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Job professionals may receive a promotion offer. Property-related issues will resolve, and sales will be profitable.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Expand your business plans confidently. Work-related travel will be beneficial, and increased income sources will bring joy.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

Weekly finance horoscopeFinance horoscopeFinance AstrologyFinance Astro
NEWS ON ONE CLICK