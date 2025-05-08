Weekly Finance Horoscope May 07-13: Work Promotion Likely For Aquarians; Financial Struggles To Ease For Gemini
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Businessmen can expect a big order and timely payment, easing financial difficulties. Partnerships will flourish with careful planning, and job opportunities will arise.
Taurus
Be cautious with finances and avoid shortcuts for quick gains. Think carefully before making financial decisions.
Gemini
Financial struggles will ease, and projects will be completed on time. Expect new income sources and good relationships with colleagues.
Cancer
Postpone important business decisions, and beware of potential betrayal from close ones. Support from friends and mentors will help.
Leo
Colleagues will support you at work, and pending tasks will be completed. You may purchase property or vehicles.
Virgo
Be cautious with financial transactions, and invest wisely. Job professionals should be punctual to avoid sabotage.
Libra
A long-awaited task will be completed, and a pleasant journey will expand your network. Control your emotions and speech.
Scorpio
Business partnerships will bring financial gains. Manage your finances well to secure future benefits.
Sagittarius
Financial issues will resolve, and stuck money will be released. New income sources and attractive proposals will arise.
Capricorn
Hard work will pay off, but patience is required for desired success and benefits.
Aquarius
Job professionals may receive a promotion offer. Property-related issues will resolve, and sales will be profitable.
Pisces
Expand your business plans confidently. Work-related travel will be beneficial, and increased income sources will bring joy.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
