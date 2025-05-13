Weekly Finance Horoscope May 14-20: Biz Gain For Aries; Virgo To Get Additional Sources Of Income
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
This week will be auspicious for you financially. Businesspeople will gain significantly in their ventures. You may consider expanding your business. Matters related to land, property, and inheritance will be successfully resolved.
Taurus
You will benefit from a combination of hard work and luck, leading to career and business progress. As situations will be favorable, you can confidently invest in a new project.
Gemini
You will need to put in more effort and hard work. Jobholders should coordinate well with colleagues for better results. Issues related to land, property, or inheritance may cause concern.
Cancer
You will receive full support from colleagues at the workplace. With the help of an influential person, your work will be completed on time. Investment in government-related projects could be beneficial. Employees will see gains.
Leo
Your status and reputation will increase. You may receive good news regarding a project or business deal. Issues related to ancestral property might be resolved.
Virgo
Salaried individuals may discover additional sources of income, helping resolve financial difficulties. Planning and systematic work in financial matters will bring notable progress and gains this week.
Libra
If you don't give full attention to your career or business, you may face losses. Avoid making major decisions in anger. Be careful not to be negligent in your professional responsibilities.
Scorpio
Stuck funds from previous plans may unexpectedly be recovered. Increased confidence will boost your ambition to expand your business. The time is favorable, so move forward without hesitation.
Sagittarius
You will gain wealth and property. There will be opportunities to get involved in new ventures. Business-related travel will be profitable. Delayed work will start gaining momentum. Your position and prestige will rise.
Capricorn
Be extremely cautious in financial transactions. Business will bring profits, but control your speech. The time isn't very favorable, so stay alert to opponents in the workplace.
Aquarius
Travel related to employment will be beneficial. Buying or selling property will be profitable. Plans to expand your business will come to fruition.
Pisces
You will recover stuck money. Businesspeople should maintain good coordination with colleagues, which will be beneficial. Jobholders may get promoted or receive offers for new jobs.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
