Weekly Finance Horoscope May 21-27: Additional Sources Of Income Will Emerge For Aries, Biz Obstacles For Gemini
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Additional sources of income will emerge. Working in a planned manner regarding financial matters this week will bring significant benefits. Stuck or delayed money will be received.
Taurus
You will need to put in more effort and hard work. It would be wise to maintain good coordination with colleagues in the workplace. Concerns may arise due to unresolved issues related to property or ancestral assets.
Gemini
Businesspeople may face obstacles. To maintain good business relationships, speak sweetly and politely. Be cautious and thoughtful before investing in any plan or venture.
Cancer
A project or business deal will be completed. There will be an increase in status and reputation. Profits are likely in property buying and selling.
Leo
Despite working hard, there might not be much improvement in your financial condition. Avoid unnecessary expenses. If you're planning to invest somewhere, it's better to postpone it for now.
Virgo
The time may be challenging. Financial difficulties may upset you in the tasks you want to pursue. Be patient and keep your speech under control.
Libra
Be extremely cautious with financial transactions. Control your words when speaking with colleagues. The time is not very favorable, so it's better to delay important work for a while.
Scorpio
Success will come through hard work and effort. Your financial condition will improve. New sources of income may emerge. A legal case may be decided in your favor.
Sagittarius
Money that was stuck for a while will be recovered. Businesspersons will receive full support from colleagues at work. A new job offer may come your way.
Capricorn
Both hard work and luck will support you, leading to progress in career and business. Money stuck in a previous plan may be recovered unexpectedly. You will be highly ambitious about business expansion—move ahead confidently.
Aquarius
There will be an increase in status and reputation. After a long time, efforts will yield results, and failed tasks will be completed, bringing joy. Opportunities for promotion and financial gains will arise. Work-related travel will be beneficial.
Pisces
Profits are likely in buying and selling of property. You may expand your business. You will benefit from connections with a respected or influential person.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
Trending Photos