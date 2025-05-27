Weekly Finance Horoscope May 28-June 3: Your Income Will Increase Gemini; Biz Deal May Complete For Cancerians
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
The week will bring mixed results. During this time, excessive expenses may disrupt your budget. Relationships : To maintain better relationships, try to carve out some time for your loved ones in your busy schedule. Avoid being impulsive in romantic matters. Career: There may be a sudden increase in workload. Business professionals need to avoid risky investments. Those in partnerships are likely to face potential deception. Finances: Excessive expenses and costs may disrupt your budget this week. It's advisable for businessmen to work closely with their partners during this period. Health : This week, health is expected to be normal. Lucky Days : Wednesday and Friday.
Taurus
There may be arguments or disputes with someone this week. Be cautious and try to resolve issues peacefully. Relationships : Your mood may be linked to arrogance. There may be a dispute with someone close to you over some issue. Career: Your mind will be filled with excessive thoughts and worries. There will be obstacles in your work. Staying away from unnecessary tasks and being cautious can help you avoid trouble. Finances: There may be financial gains through partnerships or others. Financial prospects may remain favorable. Health: Maintain special care of your health and digestion. Lucky Days: Tuesday and Thursday.
Gemini
This week is emotional. After a short time, there may be reconciliation or affection from someone close. Relationships : You will receive cooperation and support from colleagues. Harmony and affection will prevail with family members. You will have a good time with friends and relatives. Life will be pleasant and enjoyable. Career: all the problems in your career will be resolved. Finances : Your income will increase through projects and work assignments. There won't be any financial issues or concerns. Health : Health will be generally fine. Lucky Days : Tuesday and Friday.
Cancer
This week will be better for you than the previous one. Move forward in any field with enthusiasm. Success will accompany you. Relationships: Misunderstandings with family members may arise, but relationships will improve. You may get pleasant surprises from friends. Career: Cautious and diligent efforts will yield good results. Positive energy and enthusiasm will be maintained. Finances : A project or business deal will be completed. There will be an increase in status and reputation. Profits are likely in property buying and selling. Health : Health is likely to remain normal. Lucky Days : Sunday and Thursday.
Leo
Your time is very good, and you will benefit from some influential person. Relationships may become distant, and internal conflicts may increase. However, you will receive full cooperation from friends. Career: Your work will move forward smoothly. Tasks will be completed on time in a satisfactory manner. Finances : Despite working hard, there might not be much improvement in your financial condition. Avoid unnecessary expenses. If you're planning to invest somewhere, it's better to postpone it for now. Health : Due to health issues, this week may be challenging for you. Lucky Days : Friday and Sunday.
Virgo
This week isn't looking great. Relationships: Adopt a soft approach to maintain better relationships. There may be difficulties in getting along with your partner. Career: You may face obstacles in business endeavors. You will need to put in more hard work and effort. Finances : If there are changes happening in facts, don't jump to conclusions right now. Patience will be beneficial. Health: This week, health is expected to be normal. Lucky Days : Wednesday and Saturday.
Libra
Relationships: Proceed with caution in romantic matters and maintain the boundaries of your relationship. Avoid making promises that might be difficult to keep under emotional influence. Career: Despite various difficulties in business, things will ultimately work in your favor. This week, working professionals will face additional work pressure. You might have to bear the consequences of someone else's mistake. Finances: Budget might get disrupted due to financial constraints. If you're considering making significant changes or investments in your business, the timing isn't very favorable. Health: ime might not be favorable from a health perspective. There's a risk of old illnesses resurfacing or injuries. Take special care of your daily routine, diet, and drive vehicles cautiously. Lucky Days : Monday and Friday.
Scorpio
This week is going to be mixed in terms of outcomes. Disputes related to ancestral property may intensify. Relationships : This week will be emotionally charged. You might get entangled in family-related disputes. A conversation about something might lead to an argument with your partner. Amidst the busyness of work, take some time for yourself. Career : You will receive cooperation from colleagues in your work. When doing any task, consider the pros and cons carefully; otherwise, financial losses might occur. Finances: Those who are striving for higher education may get initial success. People working hard in their field may have special success or profit opportunities. Health : You may face blood pressure-related problems. Stay cautious. Lucky Days : Tuesday and Sunday.
Sagittarius
Hidden enemies will be active in your workplace. It would be wise to navigate this time with caution. Relationships: Your romantic relationship will deepen. Your partner will be ready to help you. Career: Try to make important business decisions during this time. This week, money will come and go quickly. Finances: Your financial needs will be met, but there's no indication of significant financial gains. Health: Your health will remain normal this week. Lucky Days : Tuesday and Thursday.
Capricorn
Since time might not be favorable in every aspect, your mind might be troubled. Postpone important tasks for a while. Relationships: To maintain better relationships, try to bring everyone together. Keep communicating with your partner to clear up misunderstandings. Career: Your career isn't progressing as quickly as you expected. Consider stepping out of your comfort zone and investing in riskier ventures. Finances: Networking with influential people might lead to opportunities to join a project. Don't miss out on chances for financial gain. Health: You may face blood pressure-related problems. Stay cautious Lucky Days : Tuesday and Friday.
Aquarius
This week brings good luck. All your planned tasks are likely to be completed on time. Relationships: You will receive full cooperation and support from family members. Romantic relationships will deepen, and married life will remain blissful. Career: Good news will arrive soon. If you're in business, it will progress rapidly, and you'll reap desired benefits. It's going to be highly profitable for those involved in international business. Finances: Networking with influential people will help complete pending tasks. Those in partnerships will get opportunities to expand their business. Promotion prospects are high for working professionals. Lucky Days : Sunday and Wednesday.
Pisces
This week is not good at all. Control your speech and postpone important tasks for a few days. Relationships: Your mind will be disappointed due to a lack of happiness and support from family members. Career: Obstacles will arise in your work. You might have to undertake a long-distance journey for work-related purposes at the beginning of the week. Finances: Don't take any kind of risk right now. You may expand your business. Health : This week, health is expected to be normal. Lucky Days : Tuesday and Friday.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
