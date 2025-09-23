Weekly Finance Horoscope Sept 24-30: Positive Financial Changes For Libra; Focus On Recovering Loan Amounts Aquarians
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Expect cooperation from workplace colleagues, but rivals may create hurdles, causing delays and stress in your projects. Your financial condition will see an upturn this week, bringing some stability.
Taurus
Professional outcomes may fall short of expectations, requiring extra effort and dedication in your current job or business. Money flow will be challenging, so refrain from lending to maintain financial balance.
Gemini
Success is within reach in your professional endeavors, making it an ideal time to tackle pending tasks. Finances will improve noticeably, with a possibility of recovering delayed payments.
Cancer
Exercise caution in your work to avoid mistakes, as progress may be slower than anticipated. Your financial situation is set to improve, offering some relief.
Leo
Work-related travel, whether short or long, will prove beneficial, and stalled tasks will move forward. Finances may be shaky, so avoid lending money to prevent instability.
Virgo
Professional growth will be limited, so focus on clearing pending work rather than seeking new opportunities. Your financial status will remain steady, with no major changes expected.
Libra
A significant project or promotion opportunity may arise, rewarding your hard work. Expect positive changes in your finances, with potential recovery of stuck funds.
Scorpio
This is a favorable time to plan new initiatives, as your efforts will lead to progress despite challenges from competitors. Financial conditions will improve as anticipated, supporting your goals.
Sagittarius
New projects or job offers are likely, paving the way for professional advancement. Gains from property transactions or unexpected income will boost your financial standing.
Capricorn
Advancing your business will demand considerable effort, but new income opportunities could emerge if seized promptly. Avoid risky investments to prevent potential losses and maintain financial caution.
Aquarius
Colleagues will provide the support you need, and those in jobs might experience a transfer. No major financial progress is expected; focus on recovering loaned amounts to ensure cash flow.
Pisces
Jobholders may secure a promotion or preferred posting, marking a positive step in their career. New income sources will enhance your financial situation, bringing improvement.
