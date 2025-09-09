Advertisement
Weekly Finance Horoscope September 10-16: Avoid Lending Money This Week Pisces; Extra Income Opportunities For Libra

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Sep 09, 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Recognition in social circles will positively influence your profession, though minor obstacles may distract you. No significant change is indicated in money matters.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

A new project will allow you to showcase your skills. Rely on your confidence rather than others for success.Your financial condition will improve, and unexpected monetary gains are possible.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Job seekers may find promotions; entrepreneurs could land major deals. Profits through property-related activities are likely. Cash flow will remain steady.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Those in investment-related work may see satisfactory returns. Team support will bring contentment. Cash flow may slow briefly, but sudden financial opportunities are forming.

Leo

5/12
Leo

A long-pending project can now be executed. Assistance from colleagues is assured. New income sources will strengthen your financial stability.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Avoid launching new projects right now; focus on existing work. Small interruptions in money flow may occur.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Job holders may get promoted or transferred. Businesspeople may find chances to expand their ventures. Extra income opportunities will ease unnecessary spending and strengthen finances.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Career progress may remain moderate, but business trips can yield benefits. No major improvement in financial stability is seen.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Job seekers may receive positive opportunities. Take time before making big decisions. If possible, delay important tasks slightly. Returns from previous investments will benefit you. Regular income will continue.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Your rivals may envy your progress, but luck supports you. Stalled work will finally move forward. Expansion in business is possible. Promotions may come for employees. Investments will bring profits and strengthen financial growth.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Favorable opportunities for success and profits are forming. Be ready to take calculated risks. Strong finances will enhance your credibility and trust in the market.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

This week Avoid lending money. Stay away from risky shortcuts. It’s better to postpone crucial work. Refrain from overspending. Otherwise, financial stress may arise.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

