Weekly Finance Horoscope September 17-23: Stock-related Dealings May Bring Returns For Gemini; Do Not Lend Money Aquarius
Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs. (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Time will be favorable for business and academic pursuits. This is a suitable period for putting resources into plans or ventures. Keep balance in money matters. Sudden gains from unexpected sources may come your way.
Taurus
There is a possibility of sudden monetary loss, so exercise special caution while investing or lending money.Proper planning will help you achieve growth and favorable outcomes. Avoid unnecessary spending, and your financial stability will continue.
Gemini
Previous investments will turn profitable. Stock-related dealings may bring returns. With the backing of influential contacts, projects will reach successful completion. Those preparing for exams will be appreciated. Revenue from a project will strengthen your financial standing.
Cancer
This week may bring mixed results. Career growth is seen, but additional effort will be required to maintain family harmony. Be ready for sudden shifts at work. Patience and accountability will bring rewards. Finances will remain steady without major fluctuations.
Leo
Risk of monetary loss suggests the need for alertness and restraint. Stability is indicated, though academic progress could feel slightly delayed. Balance in money flow will persist, but not for a long stretch.
Virgo
Property-related investments may yield better returns than expected. Confidence and discipline will lead to success. Negative influences can be kept away with team support. Income will be consistent, though expenses may rise. Cash flow remains adequate.
Libra
Initial monetary strain may ease as days progress. Career will not fluctuate much. Avoid impulsive decisions, else outcomes may only be average. No significant improvement is foreseen this week.
Scorpio
Relief in legal matters is indicated. A verdict may favor you, raising morale. With coworkers’ cooperation, plans will be executed effectively. Long-standing financial burdens will ease, improving stability.
Sagittarius
Colleagues’ support will bring gains. Adaptability will mark your career. A favorable time for competitive aspirants. A distant work-related journey may open the way for financial rewards.
Capricorn
This week may not prove very positive. Lack of patience could lead to wrong choices. Legal matters demand caution. Instability is likely; defer major decisions for now. Some signs of recovery in financial matters are visible.
Aquarius
This week seems rewarding. Determination and effort will attract family and colleagues’ support. Do not lend money. Overspending could create hurdles.
Pisces
Overall finances will remain balanced, with chances of sudden gains. Avoid lending on credit. Rivals may hinder progress, but patience and consistency will ensure success.
(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)
