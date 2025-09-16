Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2960528https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/weekly-finance-horoscope-september-17-23-stock-related-dealings-may-bring-returns-for-gemini-do-not-lend-money-aquarius-2960528
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope September 17-23: Stock-related Dealings May Bring Returns For Gemini; Do Not Lend Money Aquarius
photoDetails

Weekly Finance Horoscope September 17-23: Stock-related Dealings May Bring Returns For Gemini; Do Not Lend Money Aquarius

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Time will be favorable for business and academic pursuits. This is a suitable period for putting resources into plans or ventures. Keep balance in money matters. Sudden gains from unexpected sources may come your way.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

There is a possibility of sudden monetary loss, so exercise special caution while investing or lending money.Proper planning will help you achieve growth and favorable outcomes. Avoid unnecessary spending, and your financial stability will continue.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Previous investments will turn profitable. Stock-related dealings may bring returns. With the backing of influential contacts, projects will reach successful completion. Those preparing for exams will be appreciated. Revenue from a project will strengthen your financial standing.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

This week may bring mixed results. Career growth is seen, but additional effort will be required to maintain family harmony. Be ready for sudden shifts at work. Patience and accountability will bring rewards. Finances will remain steady without major fluctuations.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Risk of monetary loss suggests the need for alertness and restraint. Stability is indicated, though academic progress could feel slightly delayed. Balance in money flow will persist, but not for a long stretch.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Property-related investments may yield better returns than expected. Confidence and discipline will lead to success. Negative influences can be kept away with team support. Income will be consistent, though expenses may rise. Cash flow remains adequate.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Initial monetary strain may ease as days progress. Career will not fluctuate much. Avoid impulsive decisions, else outcomes may only be average. No significant improvement is foreseen this week.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Relief in legal matters is indicated. A verdict may favor you, raising morale. With coworkers’ cooperation, plans will be executed effectively. Long-standing financial burdens will ease, improving stability.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Colleagues’ support will bring gains. Adaptability will mark your career. A favorable time for competitive aspirants. A distant work-related journey may open the way for financial rewards.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

This week may not prove very positive. Lack of patience could lead to wrong choices. Legal matters demand caution. Instability is likely; defer major decisions for now. Some signs of recovery in financial matters are visible.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

This week seems rewarding. Determination and effort will attract family and colleagues’ support. Do not lend money. Overspending could create hurdles.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Overall finances will remain balanced, with chances of sudden gains. Avoid lending on credit. Rivals may hinder progress, but patience and consistency will ensure success.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

Follow Us
Weekly finance horoscopeFinance horoscopeFinance AstrologyFinance Astro
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz And...
camera icon10
title
10 best honeymoon destinations
From Fantasy To Pure Bliss: 10 Craziest Honeymoon Destinations Around The World
camera icon9
title
emmys best dressed
Emmys Best Dressed: 8 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Show - From Sydney Sweeney To Jenna Ortega
camera icon10
title
India vs Pakistan
Top 10 Wicket-Takers For India In T20Is After India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel Surpasses R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh On Top, Jasprit Bumrah At...
camera icon11
title
Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle
Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan-Aamir Khan And...; Check Star-Studded Expected Guest List For Upcoming Talk Show
NEWS ON ONE CLICK