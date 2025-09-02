Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Finance Horoscope September 3-9: Positive Financial Changes Are On The Way For Aquarius; Have Patience In Money Matters Libra
Weekly Finance Horoscope September 3-9: Positive Financial Changes Are On The Way For Aquarius; Have Patience In Money Matters Libra

Parduman Suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Vastu consultant and Motivator analyzing the position of planets and constellations in the birth chart and the analysis of the tenth house shares his views on finances of each zodiacs.  (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

This week may test your patience, as competitors will try to create hurdles. Not the right time for fresh initiatives or major plans. Delaying key decisions will prevent setbacks. Your financial position remains steady, but avoid overspending or taking on additional liabilities.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Effort combined with good fortune will ease your tasks. Guidance from a well-connected person may open new doors. You could get the chance to handle an important project. Income will flow at a steady pace, but remain cautious in monetary transactions.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Personal issues may disturb your peace of mind. This is a testing phase, so put large ventures on hold. Focus on stability rather than expansion. Your earnings and expenses will largely balance out, keeping things moderate.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Pending tasks are likely to move forward this week. Workplace challenges may arise due to rivals. Those in jobs might face dissatisfaction from seniors. A business deal is likely to conclude positively, boosting your financial strength.

Leo

5/12
Leo

This week calls for patience and restraint. While you can overcome opposition, financial instability may weigh on your mind. Limited chances for advancement. Concentrate on existing work instead of new ventures. Overspending could upset your budget, so tighten control over expenses.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Circumstances favour bold steps, making this a good time for new ventures. Business expansion looks promising. Long-standing problems at work may finally find solutions, bringing growth and progress. Money matters improve significantly. Relief from old debts is also on the horizon.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Proper time management will help simplify many challenges. Networking with new people will prove useful. Avoid shortcuts, as they may backfire. Cautious efforts will reduce mistakes. Financial prospects are improving gradually. Patience will bring stability.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Wisdom and patience are your strongest assets this week. Effective scheduling will enhance both progress and profits. Stay dedicated to your tasks, as opponents may try to disrupt your flow. Avoid lending large amounts to maintain liquidity.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

New income opportunities will lift your spirits. Social and professional interactions will be rewarding. Relief in legal matters is likely. Consistent effort will pave the way for advancement. A professional trip may expand your network. Gains from projects are expected, and delayed payments may finally be received.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Lingering problems will ease, bringing comfort and optimism. Assistance from influential people will be beneficial. Cooperation from colleagues will make tasks smoother. A lucrative business deal could be finalized. Increased income sources will enhance cash flow. Property dealings may also yield profits.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Avoid unnecessary disputes at the workplace and focus on your objectives. Success is within reach, with work-related travel proving fruitful. Guard against impulsive decisions. Trust your own judgment, not misleading advice. Positive financial changes are on the way, including recovery of pending dues.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

This week promises joy and satisfaction. Emotional balance and financial strength will uplift your mood. Long-pending tasks will finally gain progress. A desired transfer or posting is possible for job holders. Strong financial gains are indicated. Property investments will be profitable, and stuck funds may be released.

(DISCLAIMER: The information and data contained is purely based on Astrologer's predictions for information purposes only and does not reflect the views of Zee News. Any prediction or other information cannot be substituted as a financial advice. For portfolio, financial planning and other personal finance decisions, speak to a professional/expert on finance.)

 

