Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2911278https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/what-happens-to-your-eps-pension-money-after-you-have-withdrawn-your-pf-heres-how-to-check-eps-record-online-2911278
NewsPhotosWhat Happens To Your EPS Pension Money After You Have Withdrawn Your PF? Here's How To Check EPS Record Online
photoDetails

What Happens To Your EPS Pension Money After You Have Withdrawn Your PF? Here's How To Check EPS Record Online

When employees withdraw their PF, they subconsciously leave their EPS component behind. What happens to that EPS pension money? How can you track it? Check the details here.

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
Follow Us

EPS Withdrawal For PF Subscriber

1/9
EPS Withdrawal For PF Subscriber

Many employees who have switched their jobs or have left their employment withdraw their EPF balance and forget that their EPS is not involuntarily encashed. The EPS remains with the EPFO even after the withdrawal of EPF. Employees can trace, access, or use their EPS to draw a pension.

 

Follow Us

EPF vs EPS

2/9
EPF vs EPS

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement savings scheme where employees and employers contribute a portion of their salary. The Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) provides pensions to employees after retirement. Both EPF and EPS are managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). 

Follow Us

EPS withdrawal rule

3/9
EPS withdrawal rule

Employers and employees contribute to EPF, with a portion of the employer's contribution going to EPS. The EPS portion earns interest and can be withdrawn. The EPF portion is for pension purposes and does not earn interest. It can only be withdrawn after 10 years of service and 58 years of age. 

Follow Us

What happens to EPS after PF withdrawal?

4/9
What happens to EPS after PF withdrawal?

When employees withdraw their PF, they subconsciously leave their EPS component behind. EPS simply isn't accounted for since it doesn't reflect in your bank account and doesn't accumulate interest.

Follow Us

EPS records

5/9
EPS records

Your EPS records are not wiped out. Even after you withdraw your PF, the EPS record remains with the EPFO. It is linked to your Universal Account Number (UAN). So, you can verify your EPS service record, check your EPS balance and take advantage of a pension in the future.

Follow Us

How to check your EPS status?

6/9
How to check your EPS status?

You can log in to the EPFO Member Portal with your UAN to access your record of service. In the View section, click on Service History. You'll get to see your EPS contribution records.

 

Follow Us

EPS entitles you to a pension

7/9
EPS entitles you to a pension

If you have made more than 10 years of qualifying service, EPS contributions entitle you to a pension from the scheme even after you've withdrawn your EPF. You will have to apply separately for the pension in Form 10D after attaining the age of 58.

Follow Us

Claim refund of EPS

8/9
Claim refund of EPS

If your total service was less than 10 years and you've withdrawn PF and you want to withdraw your  EPS then you can submit the application for claiming a refund of your EPS contributions through Form 10C also.

Follow Us

What if you don't have UAN?

9/9
What if you don't have UAN?

If you don't have your UAN or past PF details then visit the UAN retrieval page and click on Know Your UAN. Enter your Aadhaar-linked phone number. The EPFO will send the details via SMS.

Follow Us
Provident fundPFEPFEPFOEPSpension
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
China
World's Most Hated Countries: China Tops, Followed By US; India, Pakistan At...
camera icon7
title
Hina Khan marriage
Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal: YRKKH Actor Shares Dreamy Pics Straight Out Of Fairytale Ceremony - IN PICS
camera icon7
title
uncapped Indian batsmen IPL debut
6 Uncapped Indian Batters With Most Runs In Debut IPL Season: Priyansh Arya Leads The Chart, Devdutt Padikkal Follows - Check Full List
camera icon6
title
IPS Rachita Juyal
Meet IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Who Cleared UPSC In Her First Attempt, Quit After 10 Years Because… Her Brother-in-Law Is THIS Famous Actor
camera icon10
title
10 oldest cities in world
10 Oldest Cities In The World: THIS Indian City Boasts Of Ancient Heritage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK