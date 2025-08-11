What Happens When You Don’t Get PM Kisan Money For Lack Of Aadhaar Seeding? When Is The Money Deposited To Farmers' Account?

7 / 9

If you don't conform to the rules on eKYC, Eligibility and Land Seeding, your PM KISAN quarterly installment of Rs 2,000 might be impacted.

Additionally, you can also contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your greviances.

You can call this helpline number 011-24300606.

Alternatively, you can also dial up the following phone numbers:

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261

PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606

E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in