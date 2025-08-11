What Happens When You Don’t Get PM Kisan Money For Lack Of Aadhaar Seeding? When Is The Money Deposited To Farmers' Account?
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by PM Modi to supplement the financial needs of farmers with cultivable land-holding. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
PM-KISAN: Aadhaar Based Payment
In order to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach the beneficiaries successfully, Aadhaar-based payment has been made mandatory for release of benefits under PM-KISAN from the 13th instalment (December 2022 – March 2023).
PM-KISAN: Failed Transactions
This ensures that the benefits of the scheme are transferred to the Aadhaar-linked account of the beneficiary. This eliminates the problem of account-based payment, which was prone to data entry errors and changes in account details due to bank mergers.
PM-KISAN: Aadhaar Seeding Issues
If any failed transaction still occurs, it is reprocessed from time to time. The major reasons for transaction failure are de-seeding of Aadhaar number from NPCI mapper by the bank, non-mapping of Aadhaar to account number, and account closure.
PM-KISAN: When Is The Money Deposited To Farmers' Account After Error?
In such cases, farmers and the concerned State/UT are notified for error correction and pending action from their end. As soon as the error is corrected, the benefits are released immediately with the upcoming release.
PM-KISAN 20th Instalment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2nd August 2025 released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Under this instalment, Rs 21,000 crore is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country.
PM-KISAN Money Disbursal Issues
Your PM KISAN money might be stuck due to a few reasons. There should be a YES tick on all the following factors
- eKYC
- Eligibility
- Land Seeding
PM-KISAN Helpline Numbers
If you don't conform to the rules on eKYC, Eligibility and Land Seeding, your PM KISAN quarterly installment of Rs 2,000 might be impacted.
Additionally, you can also contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your greviances.
You can call this helpline number 011-24300606.
Alternatively, you can also dial up the following phone numbers:
PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266
PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261
PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606
E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in
PM-KISAN Scheme Grievance Redressal
To ensure the prompt resolution of issues faced by the farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, following grievance redressal mechanisms are in place:
CPGRAMS portal PM KISAN portal Physical receipts and emails
PM-KISAN AI-Based Kisan eMitra Chatbot
To further enhance grievance redressal, the AI-based Kisan eMitra Chatbot was launched in September 2023. This Chatbot provides quick, accurate, and clear responses to farmers' queries round the clock in their native languages, making the system more accessible and user-friendly. It is accessible on all platforms such as web, mobile, etc. The Kisan eMitra Chatbot currently operates in 11 languages—English, Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu, and Marathi—and has successfully resolved over 95 lakh queries from 53 lakh farmers as on 15.07.2025.
