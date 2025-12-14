What Is Dutch Disease? The “Illness” Many Countries Are Suffering From Without Realising It

6 / 7

Real-World Examples of Dutch Disease Netherlands

In the 1970s, large natural gas discoveries boosted exports and national income. However, the stronger currency made Dutch manufactured goods less competitive globally, hurting traditional industries. This case gave the phenomenon its name: Dutch Disease.

Nigeria & Venezuela

Oil booms brought huge foreign earnings, but they also strengthened local currencies. As a result, manufacturing and agriculture declined, making these economies heavily dependent on oil and vulnerable to price shocks.

India

India’s rapid growth in services such as IT and finance has raised concerns among economists. While services flourished, manufacturing growth lagged, limiting large-scale job creation and increasing regional inequality—often described as a services-led version of Dutch Disease.

Australia

A prolonged mining boom pushed up the Australian dollar, which hurt exporters in manufacturing, tourism, and education by making them more expensive for global buyers.

Gulf Countries

Many Gulf economies became highly dependent on oil revenues, slowing diversification into manufacturing and services. This dependence exposed them to sharp economic swings when oil prices fell.