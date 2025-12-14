Advertisement
What Is Dutch Disease? The “Illness” Many Countries Are Suffering From Without Realising It

Dutch Disease is an economic condition where rapid growth in one sector, such as oil, gas, or services, weakens other sectors like manufacturing and exports. Large foreign income strengthens the currency, making exports expensive and reducing competitiveness. Over time, economies become over-dependent on a single industry, leading to job losses, regional inequality, and fragile growth unless diversification and balanced policies are adopted.

 

Updated:Dec 14, 2025, 09:42 AM IST
What Is Dutch Disease in Economics?

What Is Dutch Disease in Economics?

Dutch Disease is an economic phenomenon where rapid growth in one sector of an economy leads to the decline of other important sectors, especially manufacturing and exports. This usually happens when a country earns large foreign income from natural resources, services, or remittances, causing its currency to strengthen and making other industries less competitive.

 

Why Is It Called Dutch Disease?

Why Is It Called Dutch Disease?

The term originated in the Netherlands during the 1960s, after the discovery of large natural gas reserves. While gas exports boosted national income, the Dutch currency strengthened sharply. This made manufactured exports expensive, leading to job losses and decline in traditional industries. Economists later used the term to describe similar problems worldwide.

 

How Dutch Disease Works: Step-by-Step

Dutch Disease typically follows this pattern:

Dutch Disease typically follows this pattern:

A boom in one sector (oil, gas, IT, remittances)

Large inflow of foreign money

Currency appreciation

Exports become costly for global buyers

Manufacturing and agriculture lose competitiveness

Economy becomes over-dependent on one sector

This shift weakens long-term economic stability.

Key Symptoms and Warning Signs

Common signs of Dutch Disease include:

Common signs of Dutch Disease include:

Strong or overvalued currency

Declining manufacturing output

Rising imports

Job losses in tradable sectors

Regional inequality

Over-reliance on one industry

These symptoms often appear gradually, making the problem harder to detect early.

Can Services Cause Dutch Disease? (Modern Form)

Can Services Cause Dutch Disease? (Modern Form)

Yes. Economists now warn about “services-led Dutch Disease.” Rapid growth in IT, finance, and digital services can pull talent, capital, and policy focus away from manufacturing. This leads to jobless growth and regional concentration, especially in urban hubs.

India is often cited as a case where strong services growth risks weakening manufacturing.

Real-World Examples of Dutch Disease

Real-World Examples of Dutch Disease

Real-World Examples of Dutch Disease Netherlands

In the 1970s, large natural gas discoveries boosted exports and national income. However, the stronger currency made Dutch manufactured goods less competitive globally, hurting traditional industries. This case gave the phenomenon its name: Dutch Disease.

Nigeria & Venezuela

Oil booms brought huge foreign earnings, but they also strengthened local currencies. As a result, manufacturing and agriculture declined, making these economies heavily dependent on oil and vulnerable to price shocks.

India

India’s rapid growth in services such as IT and finance has raised concerns among economists. While services flourished, manufacturing growth lagged, limiting large-scale job creation and increasing regional inequality—often described as a services-led version of Dutch Disease.

Australia

A prolonged mining boom pushed up the Australian dollar, which hurt exporters in manufacturing, tourism, and education by making them more expensive for global buyers.

Gulf Countries

Many Gulf economies became highly dependent on oil revenues, slowing diversification into manufacturing and services. This dependence exposed them to sharp economic swings when oil prices fell.

How Countries Can Prevent or Manage Dutch Disease

Governments can reduce the impact of Dutch Disease by:

Governments can reduce the impact of Dutch Disease by:

Diversifying the economy

Investing in manufacturing and exports

Using surplus income for infrastructure and education

Supporting regional development

Maintaining balanced exchange rate policies

Countries that manage growth wisely avoid over-dependence and ensure sustainable development.

 

 

