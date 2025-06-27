Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923238https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/what-is-pan-2-0-how-to-apply-for-pan-2-0-2923238
NewsPhotosWhat Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
photoDetails

What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0

PAN Card 2.0 is a major upgrade by the Income Tax Department, introducing a digital e-PAN with a secure QR code for instant verification and enhanced security.
Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Digital e-PAN with QR Code

1/7
Digital e-PAN with QR Code

PAN Card 2.0 provides a digital e-PAN featuring a secure QR code, emailed free to your registered address. A nominal fee applies for a physical card.

 

Follow Us

Unified Digital Platform

2/7
Unified Digital Platform

All PAN-related services—applications, updates, and corrections—are accessible through a single, comprehensive online portal for easier management.

 

Follow Us

Universal Digital Identifier

3/7
Universal Digital Identifier

PAN 2.0 aligns with Digital India, enabling PAN to serve as a universal identifier across multiple government digital platforms.

 

Follow Us

Enhanced Security Measures

4/7
Enhanced Security Measures

Advanced cybersecurity protocols and a dedicated PAN data vault safeguard taxpayer information from data breaches and unauthorized access.

 

Follow Us

Eco-Friendly and Paperless

5/7
Eco-Friendly and Paperless

The process is entirely digital, reducing paperwork, administrative expenses, and environmental impact through eco-conscious practices.

 

Follow Us

Simple Application Requirements

6/7
Simple Application Requirements

Applicants need to submit valid identity, address, and date of birth proofs such as Aadhaar, passport, bank statement, or birth certificate.

 

Follow Us

Validity and Fast Delivery

7/7
Validity and Fast Delivery

Existing PAN cards remain valid; upgrading to PAN 2.0 is free and optional, with e-PAN delivered to your email within 30 minutes of application.

Follow Us
pan 2.0Income TaxPAN card
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK