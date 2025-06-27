What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
Digital e-PAN with QR Code
PAN Card 2.0 provides a digital e-PAN featuring a secure QR code, emailed free to your registered address. A nominal fee applies for a physical card.
Unified Digital Platform
All PAN-related services—applications, updates, and corrections—are accessible through a single, comprehensive online portal for easier management.
Universal Digital Identifier
PAN 2.0 aligns with Digital India, enabling PAN to serve as a universal identifier across multiple government digital platforms.
Enhanced Security Measures
Advanced cybersecurity protocols and a dedicated PAN data vault safeguard taxpayer information from data breaches and unauthorized access.
Eco-Friendly and Paperless
The process is entirely digital, reducing paperwork, administrative expenses, and environmental impact through eco-conscious practices.
Simple Application Requirements
Applicants need to submit valid identity, address, and date of birth proofs such as Aadhaar, passport, bank statement, or birth certificate.
Validity and Fast Delivery
Existing PAN cards remain valid; upgrading to PAN 2.0 is free and optional, with e-PAN delivered to your email within 30 minutes of application.
