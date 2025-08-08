What Is Sweep-In Fixed Deposit? How Does It Help In Creating An Emergency Fund? GenZ And Millennials Should Know

2 / 11

An emergency fund can be helpful if you lack job security, you're self-employed or have dependents. While there are plenty of investment options available, fixed deposits and mutual funds are two options you can invest in. Sweep-In FD is one of the many types of Fixed Deposits available that you can invest in. According to experts, Sweep-In FDs are good options as they allow account holders to enjoy the high interest rates of a fixed deposit while maintaining liquidity in their savings account.