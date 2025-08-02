Advertisement
What The Wealthy Won’t Tell You: 7 Capital Gains Tax-Saving Tricks You Can Try

To save capital gains tax in India, taxpayers can adopt several strategies. Hold assets for over 12-24 months to qualify for lower long-term capital gains tax. Reinvest capital gains under Section 54F by purchasing or constructing residential property, or invest gains in specified bonds under Section 54EC within six months to claim exemption. Use the Capital Gains Account Scheme to defer tax by depositing gains temporarily. Joint ownership can also split gains to utilize individual exemption limits. Additionally, offset capital gains with losses from other investments. These legal methods help reduce or defer capital gains tax liability effectively.

 

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Reinvest in Residential Property (Section 54 & 54F)

If you invest the gains from the sale of a property into buying or constructing another residential property within the specified time frame (1 year before or 2 years after sale for purchase, 3 years for construction), you can claim exemption on the capital gains.

 

Invest in Capital Gains Bonds (Section 54EC)

By investing up to Rs 50 lakhs of your capital gains in specified government bonds issued by NHAI, REC, PFC, or IRFC within 6 months, you can claim full exemption on the invested amount. These bonds have a lock-in period of 5 years.

 

Split Ownership to Utilize Basic Exemption

If a property is jointly owned, capital gains can be split among co-owners proportional to their share, allowing each to claim exemptions (like Rs 1.25 lakh basic exemption), effectively reducing tax liability.

 

Tax Loss Harvesting

Offset your capital gains with capital losses incurred from selling other investments like shares or mutual funds. Losses lower your overall taxable capital gains amount.

 

Use Capital Gain Account Scheme (CGAS)

If you cannot immediately reinvest in property or bonds, deposit the capital gain proceeds in CGAS to claim exemption while arranging reinvestment within the allowed time frame.

 

Reinvest in Eligible Manufacturing Company Shares (Section 54GB)

You can reinvest capital gains from residential property into shares of eligible manufacturing companies to claim exemption. This supports industrial investment.

 

Increase Cost of Acquisition by Including Expenses

Deduct allowable costs like brokerage, renovation, legal fees from the sale price or cost of acquisition to reduce the taxable capital gain. Properly documenting these expenses can lower tax payable.

