What The Wealthy Won’t Tell You: 7 Capital Gains Tax-Saving Tricks You Can Try

To save capital gains tax in India, taxpayers can adopt several strategies. Hold assets for over 12-24 months to qualify for lower long-term capital gains tax. Reinvest capital gains under Section 54F by purchasing or constructing residential property, or invest gains in specified bonds under Section 54EC within six months to claim exemption. Use the Capital Gains Account Scheme to defer tax by depositing gains temporarily. Joint ownership can also split gains to utilize individual exemption limits. Additionally, offset capital gains with losses from other investments. These legal methods help reduce or defer capital gains tax liability effectively.