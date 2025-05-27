Advertisement
NewsPhotosWhatsApp Image Scam Alert! How Hackers Are Siphoning Off Lakhs Of Rupees From Your Account
WhatsApp Image Scam Alert! How Hackers Are Siphoning Off Lakhs Of Rupees From Your Account

WhatsApp image scam targets users with seemingly harmless image files that carry concealed malware, has emerged as a dangerous trend. 

Updated:May 27, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
WhatsApp Image Scam Financial Fraud

WhatsApp Image Scam Financial Fraud

WhatsApp has become a common target of cybercrime in today's technologically connected society. In a latest series of financial scam is the WhatsApp image scam.

 

WhatsApp image scam

WhatsApp image scam

WhatsApp image scam targets users with seemingly harmless image files that carry concealed malware, has emerged as a dangerous trend. It can steal your private data and drain money from your bank account.

 

What is the new WhatsApp image scam?

What is the new WhatsApp image scam?

The WhatsApp image scam operates through a technique called steganography where malicious code is embedded within image files. By using this technique, the malware can remain hidden in plain sight and avoid detection by conventional phone security solutions.

Whatsapp malware

Whatsapp malware

When the user opens the infected image, the malware discreetly installs itself on the device. The malware can steal passwords and banking credentials. It can also carry out unauthorised financial transactions without the user’s knowledge.

Man loses Rs 2 lakh in WhatsApp image scam

Man loses Rs 2 lakh in WhatsApp image scam

In the recent WhatsApp image scam, a man from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, lost nearly Rs 2 lakhs. He received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number that requested him to help identify someone from a photo. He ignored the message at first. But after the scammers repeatedly called him, he clicked on the image. The hackers infiltrated his device and withdrew around Rs 2 lakh from his bank account.

How to protect yourself from WhatsApp image scam?

How to protect yourself from WhatsApp image scam?

Avoid downloading images, links, files or videos sent from unknown numbers on WhatsApp. Disable the auto download feature in WhatsApp. Keep device software up to date. Use a reputable antivirus app.

WhatsappWhatsApp scamWhatsApp new feature
NEWS ON ONE CLICK