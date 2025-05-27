WhatsApp Image Scam Alert! How Hackers Are Siphoning Off Lakhs Of Rupees From Your Account

5 / 6

In the recent WhatsApp image scam, a man from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, lost nearly Rs 2 lakhs. He received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number that requested him to help identify someone from a photo. He ignored the message at first. But after the scammers repeatedly called him, he clicked on the image. The hackers infiltrated his device and withdrew around Rs 2 lakh from his bank account.