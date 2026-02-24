When an EPF member dies, what should family or nominee do to file claim? EPFO Death claim online process Explained
In its constant endeavor to facilitate faster credit of the payments of Provident Fund, Pension as well as EDLI to the nominees and beneficiaries, EPFO allows you to fill death claims online. Here's the full process.
How to file EPFO Death claims
If a member passes away while in service, the EPF account becomes inoperative after 3 years from the date of death. Family members/legal heirs should file the claim in time to avoid loss of interest.
EPF Death claims forms
Nominees have 3 types of forms --Form 20, Form 5-IF and Form 10-D. Claimants or nominees can file all these forms online.
EPFO Form 20 is for final settlement for nominee, beneficiary of a deceased member and can be used by nominee or legal heir of the deceased member. EPFO Form 5-IF is for claiming insurance benefit by a nominee/ beneficiary in case of member's death while in service. EPFO Form 10D is for claiming monthly pension.
EPF Death claims: Exit date
It is essential that the nomination form is already duly filled, incase the EPF member passes away. For getting Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme benefits it is also important that the employer has mentioned the date of exit.
EPFO death claim process apply online
here is the step by step process to file Claim after Death of PF member Visit epfindia.gov.in Select member UAN or online service Your member portal will open Click --Death Claim Filing By Beneficiary Give details-- UAN of deceased, name of the beneficiary, Aadhaar of the beneficiary, date of birth of the beneficiary Details should match with UAN records Get authorization PIN Beneficiary will get an OTP on the Aadhaar registered mobile Verify it Now you have two options -- Fill death claim and e-sign in Choose Fill death claim Verify all details of deceased -- name, phone, gender, dob etc Form 20, Form 5-IF and Form 10-D are the options Select Form 10-D and fill IFSC code Give OTP details Choose Form 20 and give bank details Again give OTP details Now check all death claim details and press submit button Upon submission, you will see -- Claim Generated Successfully Now click e-sign Give demographic authentication and verify via Aadhaar authentication
Simplification of process for credit of Death Claims to minor children
In the unfortunate death of a PF member, the accumulations in his/her Provident Fund are to be paid to the nominees. However, in case if the nominee is a minor child, then a separate Guardianship Certificate was required to be submitted in certain cases for filing the PF claim in respect of the said minor.
Pension and EDLI to minors
With a view to simplify the process and speed up the settlements in such cases, EPFO had decided in 2025 that no such Guardianship Certificate is required to be submitted if a Bank Account is opened in the name of the minor and the payments will be directly credited to the said Bank Account.
Service required for giving pension in case of death of PF member
In case of death of a member, the family pension and children pension is payable even after receiving one month’s contribution (including part of the month) for Pension Fund.
Trending Photos