When an EPF member dies, what should family or nominee do to file claim? EPFO Death claim online process Explained

2 / 7

Nominees have 3 types of forms --Form 20, Form 5-IF and Form 10-D. Claimants or nominees can file all these forms online.

EPFO Form 20 is for final settlement for nominee, beneficiary of a deceased member and can be used by nominee or legal heir of the deceased member. EPFO Form 5-IF is for claiming insurance benefit by a nominee/ beneficiary in case of member's death while in service. EPFO Form 10D is for claiming monthly pension.