While Gen Z Hustles, This 21-Month-Old Earns Rs 10,65,00,000 From….; Is Youngest Investor Of THIS Company—He Is….
While most young adults are just getting started with jobs or side hustles, 21-month-old Ekagrah Rohan Murty—grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is already making crores.
This Toddler Bags ₹10.65 Crore
While most Gen Zers are busy juggling side hustles and first jobs, a 21-month-old toddler has already earned a whopping Rs 10.65 crore—all without lifting a finger. Meet Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the youngest member of the Murthy family, who’s quietly making headlines as one of India’s youngest dividend millionaires.
Meet Ekagrah—India’s Youngest Dividend Millionaire
Ekagrah was born in November 2023 in Bengaluru to Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan. He is the grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and acclaimed author-philanthropist Sudha Murty. Despite being just a toddler, he’s already made more money in dividends than many adults earn in a lifetime.
Gifted 15 Lakh Infosys Shares As A Baby
When Ekagrah was only four months old, his grandfather gifted him 15 lakh Infosys shares, amounting to a 0.04 per cent stake in the company. At the time of the transfer, the shares were valued at over Rs 240 crore—instantly making him one of the youngest shareholders of a major Indian tech company.
Rs 10.65 Crore Earned From Dividends Alone
In the financial year ending March 2025, Infosys announced three dividend payouts totaling Rs 49 per share. Ekagrah earned Rs 7.35 crore through interim dividends and another Rs 3.3 crore through the final dividend—bringing his total dividend income to Rs 10.65 crore.
Infosys Dividend Bonanza
Even with a modest-sounding 0.04 per cent stake, Ekagrah’s shareholding earned him crores in just one financial year. Infosys’ consistent dividend performance shows how powerful equity ownership can be, especially when started early—even from infancy.
Part Of A Powerhouse Legacy
Ekagrah is the third grandchild of Narayana and Sudha Murty. His cousins, Krishna and Anoushka, are the daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. With such a remarkable family legacy, it’s no surprise that even the youngest generation is already making financial headlines.
Murthy Family’s Dividend Earnings This Year
The latest dividend payout also brought in massive gains for other Murthy family members. Akshata Murty, who holds a 1.04 per cent stake in Infosys, earned Rs 85.71 crore. Narayana Murthy received Rs 33.3 crore, while Sudha Murty pocketed Rs 76 crore. Clearly, Infosys continues to reward its founding family generously.
A Financial Head Start Like No Other
At just 21 months old, Ekagrah already has a head start in life that most people can only dream of. With Rs 10.65 crore in dividend earnings and equity worth hundreds of crores, he is not only India’s youngest investor—but possibly one of its most fortunate as well.
