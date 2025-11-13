Who Is Alexandr Wang? The 28-Year-Old Hired For Rs 1,24,18,00,00,000, Dropped Out Of MIT At 16, Now One of Meta’s Highest-Paid Employees

10 / 10

At just 28, Alexandr Wang is now at the center of one of the world’s most ambitious tech missions. Meta’s bold bet on his talent could shape the next era of artificial intelligence — and possibly bring the world closer to true superintelligence.

(Images credit: @TheAhmadOsman/X, @kavy_mishra/X, @aitrendz_xyz/X, @TechBroDrip/X, @alexbruesewitz/X, @adrianaia_/X)