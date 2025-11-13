Advertisement
Who Is Alexandr Wang? The 28-Year-Old Hired For Rs 1,24,18,00,00,000, Dropped Out Of MIT At 16, Now One of Meta’s Highest-Paid Employees

Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old founder of Scale AI and one of the youngest tech billionaires, has been hired by Mark Zuckerberg in a massive Rs 1.24 lakh crore deal to lead Meta’s new Superintelligence Labs.

Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Who Is Alexandr Wang?

Who Is Alexandr Wang?

Meet Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old tech prodigy and founder of Scale AI. Mark Zuckerberg has hired him under a 14.3 billion dollars deal to head the newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs, making it one of the biggest AI hirings ever.

 

Meta’s Big AI Push

Meta’s Big AI Push

Meta is accelerating its mission toward artificial intelligence. To prove its seriousness, CEO Mark Zuckerberg appointed Wang as Chief AI Officer, giving him full control over Meta’s future AI models, research, and innovation.

 

Why Alexandr Wang?

Why Alexandr Wang?

Wang is known as one of the youngest billionaires in tech. His company, Scale AI, became crucial for AI training worldwide — supplying data infrastructure to NVIDIA, Amazon, and even Meta.

 

A $14.3 Billion Move

A $14.3 Billion Move

Meta’s partnership with Wang is part of a massive $14.3 billion deal. The investment is not just about hiring him — it's also about integrating Scale AI’s data pipelines and infrastructure, giving Meta a strong edge in the AI race.

 

Early Life & Roots

Early Life & Roots

Born in New Mexico to Chinese immigrant parents, both physicists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Wang grew up surrounded by science, numbers, and technology.

 

From MIT Dropout to CEO

From MIT Dropout to CEO

Wang joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) but dropped out in 2016 to launch Scale AI at just 19. His vision: provide high-quality labeled data to train machine-learning models — something the AI world desperately needed.

 

Rise of Scale AI

Rise of Scale AI

Scale AI rapidly became a backbone of global AI development. By 2024, it was valued at nearly 14 billion dollars, powering top AI companies with data annotation, training systems, and infrastructure.

 

Leading Meta Superintelligence Labs

Leading Meta Superintelligence Labs

In June 2025, Wang was appointed to lead Meta’s newly created Superintelligence Labs, unifying all of Meta’s AI research, product development, and infrastructure under one vision.

 

The Challenge Ahead

The Challenge Ahead

Wang must now steer Meta toward superintelligent AI, balancing innovation with ethics and regulation. He faces scrutiny over issues like safety, transparency, and responsible AI development, while competing with OpenAI and Google DeepMind.

 

Meta’s Big Bet on the Future

Meta’s Big Bet on the Future

At just 28, Alexandr Wang is now at the center of one of the world’s most ambitious tech missions. Meta’s bold bet on his talent could shape the next era of artificial intelligence — and possibly bring the world closer to true superintelligence.

(Images credit: @TheAhmadOsman/X, @kavy_mishra/X, @aitrendz_xyz/X, @TechBroDrip/X, @alexbruesewitz/X, @adrianaia_/X)

