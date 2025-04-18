Who Is Ekagrah? One Of India's Youngest Millionaire, At Just 17 Months, He Earns Rs 10.65 Crore from Infosys Dividends
At just 17 months old, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has earned Rs 10.65 crore from Infosys dividends. Gifted 15 lakh shares as a baby, he’s now one of India’s youngest millionaires — all thanks to a family legacy rooted in one of India’s biggest tech firms.
Baby Murthy Set to Earn Rs 3.3 Crore Dividend
Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the 17-month-old grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is set to receive a dividend payout of Rs 3.3 crore from Infosys. Despite being just a toddler, Ekagrah is already among India’s youngest millionaires, thanks to a generous gift from his grandfather.
Meet Ekagrah, the Youngest Murthy Heir
Ekagrah was born in November 2023 in Bengaluru. He is the son of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan, and the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. His cousins — Krishna and Anoushka — are the daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Gifted Shares Worth Over Rs 240 Crore
When Ekagrah was just four months old, Narayana Murthy gifted him 15 lakh shares of Infosys. At the time, these shares were valued at over Rs 240 crore. They represent a 0.04 per cent stake in the company, giving Ekagrah a significant holding in one of India’s biggest tech giants.
Rs 3.3 Crore From Final Dividend Alone
On Thursday, Infosys announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for the financial year ending March 2025. Since Ekagrah holds 15 lakh shares, he will receive Rs 3.3 crore from this single dividend payout — a massive income for someone just 1 year and 5 months old.
Total Earnings Cross Rs 10.65 Crore
This isn’t Ekagrah’s first dividend. Since receiving the shares, Infosys has declared three dividends totaling Rs 49 per share. He already earned Rs 7.35 crore from interim payouts earlier this year. With the final dividend added, his total earnings from Infosys dividends stand at Rs 10.65 crore.
How the Rest of the Family Benefits
The dividend bonanza isn’t limited to Ekagrah. Akshata Murty, Narayana Murthy’s daughter, will receive Rs 85.71 crore from her 3.89 lakh shares (1.04% stake). Narayana Murthy himself will earn Rs 33.3 crore, while Sudha Murty will gain Rs 76 crore from the dividend. The record date is May 30, and payments will be made on June 30.
Sudha Murty’s Crucial Role in Infosys
Sudha Murty played a vital role in Infosys’s early days, supporting Narayana Murthy with her personal savings when the company was just starting out. She led the Infosys Foundation for over 25 years before retiring in December 2021. Today, she continues her charitable work and is also a member of the Rajya Sabha.
From Rs 10,000 to a Tech Empire
Infosys began in 1981 with a modest investment of Rs 10,000. Over the decades, it has grown into one of India’s most valuable technology companies. The story of Ekagrah’s dividend windfall is a testament to the lasting legacy of the Murthy family and the extraordinary success of Infosys.
