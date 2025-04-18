Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2887869https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/who-is-ekagrah-one-of-indias-youngest-millionaire-at-just-17-months-he-earns-rs-10-65-crore-from-infosys-dividends-know-his-ties-to-narayana-murthy-2887869
NewsPhotosWho Is Ekagrah? One Of India's Youngest Millionaire, At Just 17 Months, He Earns Rs 10.65 Crore from Infosys Dividends
photoDetails

Who Is Ekagrah? One Of India's Youngest Millionaire, At Just 17 Months, He Earns Rs 10.65 Crore from Infosys Dividends

At just 17 months old, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has earned Rs 10.65 crore from Infosys dividends. Gifted 15 lakh shares as a baby, he’s now one of India’s youngest millionaires — all thanks to a family legacy rooted in one of India’s biggest tech firms.

 

Updated:Apr 18, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Baby Murthy Set to Earn Rs 3.3 Crore Dividend

1/8
Baby Murthy Set to Earn Rs 3.3 Crore Dividend

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the 17-month-old grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is set to receive a dividend payout of Rs 3.3 crore from Infosys. Despite being just a toddler, Ekagrah is already among India’s youngest millionaires, thanks to a generous gift from his grandfather.

 

Follow Us

Meet Ekagrah, the Youngest Murthy Heir

2/8
Meet Ekagrah, the Youngest Murthy Heir

Ekagrah was born in November 2023 in Bengaluru. He is the son of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan, and the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. His cousins — Krishna and Anoushka — are the daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

 

Follow Us

Gifted Shares Worth Over Rs 240 Crore

3/8
Gifted Shares Worth Over Rs 240 Crore

When Ekagrah was just four months old, Narayana Murthy gifted him 15 lakh shares of Infosys. At the time, these shares were valued at over Rs 240 crore. They represent a 0.04 per cent stake in the company, giving Ekagrah a significant holding in one of India’s biggest tech giants.

 

Follow Us

Rs 3.3 Crore From Final Dividend Alone

4/8
Rs 3.3 Crore From Final Dividend Alone

On Thursday, Infosys announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for the financial year ending March 2025. Since Ekagrah holds 15 lakh shares, he will receive Rs 3.3 crore from this single dividend payout — a massive income for someone just 1 year and 5 months old.

 

Follow Us

Total Earnings Cross Rs 10.65 Crore

5/8
Total Earnings Cross Rs 10.65 Crore

This isn’t Ekagrah’s first dividend. Since receiving the shares, Infosys has declared three dividends totaling Rs 49 per share. He already earned Rs 7.35 crore from interim payouts earlier this year. With the final dividend added, his total earnings from Infosys dividends stand at Rs 10.65 crore.

 

Follow Us

How the Rest of the Family Benefits

6/8
How the Rest of the Family Benefits

The dividend bonanza isn’t limited to Ekagrah. Akshata Murty, Narayana Murthy’s daughter, will receive Rs 85.71 crore from her 3.89 lakh shares (1.04% stake). Narayana Murthy himself will earn Rs 33.3 crore, while Sudha Murty will gain Rs 76 crore from the dividend. The record date is May 30, and payments will be made on June 30.

 

Follow Us

Sudha Murty’s Crucial Role in Infosys

7/8
Sudha Murty’s Crucial Role in Infosys

Sudha Murty played a vital role in Infosys’s early days, supporting Narayana Murthy with her personal savings when the company was just starting out. She led the Infosys Foundation for over 25 years before retiring in December 2021. Today, she continues her charitable work and is also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

 

Follow Us

From Rs 10,000 to a Tech Empire

8/8
From Rs 10,000 to a Tech Empire

Infosys began in 1981 with a modest investment of Rs 10,000. Over the decades, it has grown into one of India’s most valuable technology companies. The story of Ekagrah’s dividend windfall is a testament to the lasting legacy of the Murthy family and the extraordinary success of Infosys.

Follow Us
India’s Youngest MillionaireNarayana MurthyNarayana Murthy's GrandsonEkagrah Rohan MurtyEkagrah Rohan Murty Infosys Share
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
IPL
From Delhi Capitals To Mumbai Indians: The Team With The Most Time Getting All Out Under 100- Check Full List
camera icon12
title
Wealthiest Cities of 2025
Top 10 Wealthiest Cities of 2025: Where Do Indian Cities Rank? Check List
camera icon7
title
7 Actors With Best Body Transformations In Bollywood
7 Bollywood Stars Who Shocked Fans With Their Jaw-Dropping Body Transformations
camera icon5
title
mobility
Lucknow To Kanpur In Just 40 Minutes: New Expressway Set To Open This Year - Check Status, Expected Completion & Other Details
camera icon7
title
Work Fatigue
7 Ways Work Fatigue Is Quietly Changing Your Personality
NEWS ON ONE CLICK